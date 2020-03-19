Elmos Semiconductor : publishes annual report

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Elmos Semiconductor AG publishes annual report



19.03.2020 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Proposed dividend of 0.52 Euro per share

Dortmund, March 19, 2020: The annual report for the year 2019 of Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) was published today. The preliminary financial figures are confirmed. The document is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Supervisory Board and Management Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.52 Euro per share, as high as in the previous year.

The guidance given on February 17, 2020 does not yet include any effects of the spread of the coronavirus. However, it has to be assumed that the spread will also have consequences for Elmos' business development. A quantification of these effects is not yet possible.

Overview of the financial figures

The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2020 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

2019 2018 Diff. Q4/19 Q4/18 Diff. Sales 294.8 277.6 6.2% 75.7 75.6 0.1% thereof continuing operation 273.4 253.9 7.7% 75.7 69.8 8.4% thereof discontinued operation 21.4 23.7 -9.6% 0.0 5.7 n.a. Gross profit 136.8 125.5 9.0% 34.5 37.2 -7.3% Gross margin in % 46.4% 45.2% 45.6% 49.2% Research and development 44.6 36.0 23.7% 11.1 10.5 6.4% EBIT (reported) 97.3 51.0 90.6% 1.1 16.9 -93.7% EBIT (operational)* 45.3 51.0 -11.2% 11.0 16.9 -34.7% EBIT margin (operational)*

in % 15.4% 18.4% 14.6% 22.4% Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests 85.7 35.4 >100% 2.2 12.2 -81.6% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 4.36 1.79 >100% 0.11 0.62 -81.5% Capital expenditures 43.6 41.4 5.3% 10.9 11.6 -6.2% Capital expenditures in % 14.8% 14.9% 14.4% 15.4% Adjusted free cash flow 76.9 -3.3 n.a. 0.7 -4.2 n.a.

* Without consideration of the result from the sale of the subsidiary SMI and without deduction of the restructuring expenses for the termination of the cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute IMS

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including payments from disposals of consolidated companies)

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the 2019 Annual Report of Elmos Semiconductor AG at www.elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Elmos. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products and changes in business strategy. Elmos does not plan to update the forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any obligation to do so.

Elmos Semiconductor AGJanina Rosenbaum, Head of Investor Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 287Mathias Kukla, Press Relations, Fon: +49231 7549 199Email: invest@elmos.com