Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/25 03:20:42 pm
18.94 EUR   -1.87%
ELMOS : World No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs
PU
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : lights up the electronica India 2018
PU
ELMOS : New video clip proximity & gesture recognition
PU
Elmos: World No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs

09/25/2018 | 03:19pm CEST

Automotive and industrial applications as well as product portfolio in the new video

Elmos is worldwide the No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs. As the world leader, we have already delivered more than 850 million ICs to customers. Elmos has more than 25 years' experience with ICs for this target applications and has realized over 30 projects during this time.

A new video clip shows application examples. Click here: youtu.be/OuwP6x4pWrw

A current highlight of the Elmos portfolio are the ICs E524.32 and E524.33. The ICs mark the next generation of the 'Direct Drive' ultrasonic IC family. The 'Direct Drive' approach enables a significant reduction in system costs, as it eliminates the need for the transformer and other external components on the sensor board. A simpler board layout, a lower overall height and weight savings are further advantages of this system solution.

Also with this IC family the implementing of the ICs is very easy. Many configurations can be quickly set via the communication interface. In order to be able to react flexibly to the customer application, the optimized IO interface offers up to 3 configurable measuring ranges for example for a local, medium and long-range - in addition the customer can also set the range individually.

For more information, application notes, evaluation kits and samples, please write an e-mail to sales@elmos.com with the subject line 'E524.32 / E524.33', visit our website www.elmos.com or take You can contact us by phone at: +49 231 7549 100.

About Elmos Semiconductor AGElmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 13:18:01 UTC
Latest news on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
03:19pELMOS : World No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs
PU
09/12ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : lights up the electronica India 2018
PU
09/04ELMOS : New video clip proximity & gesture recognition
PU
08/21ELMOS : Next Generation of “Direct-Drive” Ultrasonic ICs with Improv..
PU
08/14ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
08/02ELMOS : positive sales and earnings development in Q2
PU
08/02ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : positive sales and earnings development in Q2
EQ
07/26ELMOS : BLDC motor driver for 48V board net
PU
07/19ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
07/18AD HOC / ELMOS : EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 274 M
EBIT 2018 43,3 M
Net income 2018 29,4 M
Finance 2018 25,4 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 13,06
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 388 M
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,7 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG-16.38%456
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 973
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%216 302
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.31%161 546
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.13%106 747
BROADCOM INC-2.90%103 134
