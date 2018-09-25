Elmos: World No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs

Automotive and industrial applications as well as product portfolio in the new video

Elmos is worldwide the No. 1 for ultrasonic evaluation ICs. As the world leader, we have already delivered more than 850 million ICs to customers. Elmos has more than 25 years' experience with ICs for this target applications and has realized over 30 projects during this time.

A new video clip shows application examples. Click here: youtu.be/OuwP6x4pWrw

A current highlight of the Elmos portfolio are the ICs E524.32 and E524.33. The ICs mark the next generation of the 'Direct Drive' ultrasonic IC family. The 'Direct Drive' approach enables a significant reduction in system costs, as it eliminates the need for the transformer and other external components on the sensor board. A simpler board layout, a lower overall height and weight savings are further advantages of this system solution.

Also with this IC family the implementing of the ICs is very easy. Many configurations can be quickly set via the communication interface. In order to be able to react flexibly to the customer application, the optimized IO interface offers up to 3 configurable measuring ranges for example for a local, medium and long-range - in addition the customer can also set the range individually.

For more information, application notes, evaluation kits and samples, please write an e-mail to sales@elmos.com with the subject line 'E524.32 / E524.33', visit our website www.elmos.com or take You can contact us by phone at: +49 231 7549 100.

About Elmos Semiconductor AGElmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors and sensors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient.