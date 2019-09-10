Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc    ELOX

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ELOX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Diseases on September 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis, cystinosis, inherited retinal disorders and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today announced that Robert E. Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer Fall Summit focused on Specialty Pharma & Rare Diseases on September 24, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx’s preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx recently announced a new program focused on rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with R&D operations in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, including: the development of the Company’s read-through technology; the approval of the Company’s patent applications; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the Company’s ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for its current and future product candidates; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products should they receive regulatory approval; the timing and success of the Company’s preliminary studies, preclinical research, clinical trials, and related regulatory filings; the ability of the Company to consummate additional financings as needed; as well as those discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan
203-274-2825

barbarar@eloxxpharma.com

SOURCE: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
07:31aEloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused o..
GL
08/26Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conferen..
GL
08/13Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at th..
GL
08/07ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/07ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/07Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Res..
GL
08/05ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/05Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ELX-..
GL
08/01ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Open Investigational New Drug Application for ..
AQ
07/31ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -56,1 M
Net income 2019 -56,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,22x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 252 M
Chart ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,83  $
Last Close Price 6,32  $
Spread / Highest target 391%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Ward Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Williams Chief Operating Officer
Gregory L. Weaver Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tomer Kariv Independent Director
Ran Nussbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC-47.38%252
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC30.73%29 750
LONZA GROUP41.74%27 059
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 801
INCYTE CORPORATION24.19%16 984
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION72.33%14 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group