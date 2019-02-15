Log in
ElringKlinger : agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million

02/15/2019 | 08:20am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Financing
ElringKlinger agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million

15-Feb-2019 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ElringKlinger agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), February 15, 2019 +++ ElringKlinger AG has today concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a syndicate consisting of six domestic and international banks. The agreement covers a total volume of EUR 350 million over a minimum term of five years. The proceeds from the loan are to be used for the purpose of general corporate funding and the refinancing of existing bilateral lines of credit. In taking this step, the Group has optimized its financing structure and created a more solid foundation for corporate planning, also with regard to the transformation process in the automotive industry.

For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms (Germany)
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
Fax: +49 7123 724-85 8335
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers - with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Be it optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive systems. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to make refinements with regard to gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE which are also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 10,000 employees at 44 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.

15-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

776583  15-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 689 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 55,2 M
Debt 2018 739 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 7,49
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart ELRINGKLINGER AG
Duration : Period :
ElringKlinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELRINGKLINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,41 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Drews Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Jessulat Chief Financial Officer
Theo Ernst Becker Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELRINGKLINGER AG1.18%492
DENSO CORP0.15%33 977
CONTINENTAL10.72%30 186
APTIV29.37%20 712
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 823
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.23%16 827
