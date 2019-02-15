DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Financing

ElringKlinger agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million



15-Feb-2019 / 14:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ElringKlinger agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), February 15, 2019 +++ ElringKlinger AG has today concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a syndicate consisting of six domestic and international banks. The agreement covers a total volume of EUR 350 million over a minimum term of five years. The proceeds from the loan are to be used for the purpose of general corporate funding and the refinancing of existing bilateral lines of credit. In taking this step, the Group has optimized its financing structure and created a more solid foundation for corporate planning, also with regard to the transformation process in the automotive industry.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG

Dr. Jens Winter

Strategic Communications

Max-Eyth-Straße 2

72581 Dettingen/Erms (Germany)

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335

Fax: +49 7123 724-85 8335

E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com