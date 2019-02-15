ElringKlinger : agrees syndicated loan of EUR 350 million
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), February 15, 2019 +++ ElringKlinger AG has today concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a syndicate consisting of six domestic and international banks. The agreement covers a total volume of EUR 350 million over a minimum term of five years. The proceeds from the loan are to be used for the purpose of general corporate funding and the refinancing of existing bilateral lines of credit. In taking this step, the Group has optimized its financing structure and created a more solid foundation for corporate planning, also with regard to the transformation process in the automotive industry.
For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms (Germany)
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
Fax: +49 7123 724-85 8335
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers - with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Be it optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive systems. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to make refinements with regard to gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE which are also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 10,000 employees at 44 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
Language:
English
Company:
ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone:
071 23 / 724-0
Fax:
071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail:
jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet:
www.elringklinger.de
ISIN:
DE0007856023
WKN:
785602
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange