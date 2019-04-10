Eltek : Announces Rights Offering Results

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, today provided an update regarding the Company's recently completed rights offering.

In March 2019, we issued at no charge to the holders of our ordinary shares subscription rights to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,380,920 shares, such that each shareholders received five subscription rights for every three ordinary shares owned on the record date, at a price of $1.464 per share. The subscription period ended on April 9, 2019. Our shareholders purchased 2,351,701 ordinary shares providing gross proceeds of $3.4 million to the Company. Our principal shareholder beneficially acquired a total of 1,914,076 ordinary shares of the Company, increasing his direct and indirect voting interest from 56.6% to 69.9%.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, CEO, commented: "We appreciate that approximately 70% of the shares were subscribed for in this offering. The proceeds from the offering will improve our financial position as we intend to repay a NIS 5.0 million (approximately US$1.4 million) bank line of credit. The remainder will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the possible investment in plant and equipment."

