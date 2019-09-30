Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Elumeo SE    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

elumeo SE: Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE. elumeo SE specifies forecast for 201

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement
elumeo SE: Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE. elumeo SE specifies forecast for 201

30-Sep-2019 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE. elumeo SE specifies forecast for 2019

Berlin, 30 September 2019

ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN A11Q05
Ticker symbol: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

On 24 September 2019, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Berlin closed the preliminary proceedings against two Managing Directors and the Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo SE pursuant to Section 170 (2) of the German Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO). The notification was sent to elumeo SE on 27 September 2019. The Executive Board of elumeo SE has thus been exonerated from the allegations of fraud that have been extensively propagated in recent weeks.

At the same time, elumeo published its half-year financial report on 30 September 2019. The company was able to exceed its planned targets in terms of cost savings and an increase in gross revenue. The sales target had to be adjusted downwards slightly, however. The forecast for the full year result remains unchanged.

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping television stations in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the United States.

 

Notifying person at the issuer:

elumeo SE
Managing Director (CFO)
Bernd Fischer

Contact:

elumeo SE

Bernd Fischer, Managing Director (CFO)

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

e-mail: ir@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com

30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 882001

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

882001  30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELUMEO SE
02:15aELUMEO SE : elumeo SE publishes half-year financial report as of 30 June 2019
EQ
02:00aELUMEO SE : Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE..
EQ
01:15aELUMEO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
09/25ELUMEO : Possible insolvency of PWK would have no material impact on elumeo's Co..
PU
09/25ELUMEO SE : Possible insolvency of PWK would have no material impact on elumeo's..
EQ
09/18ELUMEO : Berlin Regional Court confirms elumeo SE's position in file for appeal ..
PU
09/18ELUMEO SE : Berlin Regional Court confirms elumeo SE's position in file for appe..
EQ
09/10ELUMEO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/31ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30ELUMEO SE : elumeo SE publishes Quarterly Release on Q1 2019 and comments on the..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 51,9 M
EBIT 2019 -3,50 M
Net income 2019 -4,45 M
Debt 2019 5,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,93x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 4,26 M
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
Elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50  €
Last Close Price 0,75  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ingo Stober Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer
Bernd Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Don Kogen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELUMEO SE-53.87%5
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT14.73%41 598
PANDORA AS7.24%3 985
LAO FENG XIANG CO LTD10.78%2 901
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%2 103
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD-27.29%728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group