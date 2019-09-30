elumeo SE: Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE. elumeo SE specifies forecast for 201

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement

30-Sep-2019 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates management of elumeo SE. elumeo SE specifies forecast for 2019

Berlin, 30 September 2019

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

On 24 September 2019, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Berlin closed the preliminary proceedings against two Managing Directors and the Chairman of the Executive Board of elumeo SE pursuant to Section 170 (2) of the German Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO). The notification was sent to elumeo SE on 27 September 2019. The Executive Board of elumeo SE has thus been exonerated from the allegations of fraud that have been extensively propagated in recent weeks.

At the same time, elumeo published its half-year financial report on 30 September 2019. The company was able to exceed its planned targets in terms of cost savings and an increase in gross revenue. The sales target had to be adjusted downwards slightly, however. The forecast for the full year result remains unchanged.

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping television stations in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the United States.

