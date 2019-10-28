elumeo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2019 / 15:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.07 EUR 535.00 EUR
1.08 EUR 540 EUR
1.09 EUR 545 EUR
1.1 EUR 550 EUR
1.08 EUR 540 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.08 EUR 2700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54525  28.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
