elumeo SE: elumeo SE to close its site in Rome



22-Nov-2019 / 21:13 CET/CEST

elumeo SE: elumeo SE to close its site in Rome

Berlin, 22 November 2019

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

On 22 November 2019, the Executive Board of elumeo SE decided to close the site in Rome and to serve the Italian market from its base in Berlin in the future, as it serves its other European markets. Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached on the required cost reduction as a result of the already announced reduction in broadcasting times from 15 to 5 hours per day. The Executive Board of elumeo SE therefore had no alternative but to decide to immediately close the site.

In its current reporting structure, elumeo SE does not expect any significant effects on the consolidated result for 2019. At the same time, the possible effects of a reclassification of the site to discontinued operations on Group reporting in accordance with IFRS 5 are being reviewed. The exact effects will be determined when the 2019 annual financial statements are prepared.

About the company:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates a home shopping television station in Germany as well as web shops in Germany, Italy, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the United States.



Contact:

elumeo SE

Bernd Fischer, Managing Director (CFO)

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

e-mail: bernd.fischer@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com

