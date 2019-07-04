elumeo : appoints Ingo Stober CEO (pdf)

Corporate News

elumeo SE: elumeo SE appoints Ingo Stober CEO

Chief Restructuring Officer Ingo Stober appointed CEO of elumeo SE with immediate effect

Berlin, 4 July 2019: Today the Executive Board of elumeo SE decided to appoint Ingo Stober, previously Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Stober was appointed CRO of elumeo SE at the beginning of November 2018 and has been responsible for Restructuring, Controlling, Merchandising, Sales (TV, Online) and Marketing as a Managing Director since then.

In this role, Stober developed a comprehensive restructuring and transformation

programme to restore elumeo SE's profitability. "We are implementing the cost-cutting programme as planned. At the same time, we are making good progress on improving the gross profit margin as part of the programme. As a result, we expect single-digit sales growth for the current financial year and an improvement in EBITDA for the Continuing Operations segment in the further course of the year. We want to take this pleasing development into account by appointing Ingo Stober as CEO," said Bernd Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of elumeo SE.

of the Executive

applies in particular to strategic issues, Boyé added. He is co-founder of elumeo SE and its predecessor company in 2008 and still holds more than 28% of the company

-to-consumer jewelry retailing. We are now transforming the company into the digital future,added Ingo Stober. Online, Juwelo has great growth opportunities because we are the only company that offers real jewels, the best prices and the greatest variety. With this unique selling point, we want to tap into new target audiences in order to make even more people happy with our fascinating jewelry

Stober has many years of extensive experience in the turnaround of retail companies. As a restructuring expert, he successfully worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, private equity companies and various companies in the retail sector. Since November 2018, he has been managing the transformation of the elumeo Group as its CRO.

In addition, the Executive Board of elumeo SE will propose the election of Mr. Stober as a member of the Executive Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held in Berlin on 7 August 2019.

