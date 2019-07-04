Log in
ELUMEO SE    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 07/04 09:47:33 am
1.07 EUR   +9.18%
10:43aELUMEO : appoints Ingo Stober CEO (pdf)
PU
09:35aELUMEO SE : elumeo SE appoints Ingo Stober CEO
EQ
06/25ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
News

elumeo : appoints Ingo Stober CEO (pdf)

07/04/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Corporate News

elumeo SE: elumeo SE appoints Ingo Stober CEO

  • Chief Restructuring Officer Ingo Stober appointed CEO of elumeo SE with immediate effect

Berlin, 4 July 2019: Today the Executive Board of elumeo SE decided to appoint Ingo Stober, previously Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Stober was appointed CRO of elumeo SE at the beginning of November 2018 and has been responsible for Restructuring, Controlling, Merchandising, Sales (TV, Online) and Marketing as a Managing Director since then.

In this role, Stober developed a comprehensive restructuring and transformation

programme to restore elumeo-cutting programme as planned. At the same time, we are making good progress on improving the gross profit margin as part of the programme. As a result, we expect single-digit sales growth for the current financial year and an improvement in EBITDA for the Continuing Operations segment in the further course of the year. We want to take this pleasing development into account by appointing In

of the Executive

applies in particular to strategic issues, Boyé added. He is co-founder of elumeo SE and its predecessor company in 2008 and still holds more than 28% of the company

-to-consumer jewelry retailing. We are now transforming the company into the digital future,added Ingo Stober. Online, Juwelo has great growth opportunities because we are the only company that offers real jewels, the best prices and the greatest variety. With this unique selling point, we want to tap into new target audiences in order to make even more people happy with our fascinating jewelry

Stober has many years of extensive experience in the turnaround of retail companies. As a restructuring expert, he successfully worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, private equity companies and various companies in the retail sector. Since November 2018, he has been managing the transformation of the elumeo Group as its CRO.

In addition, the Executive Board of elumeo SE will propose the election of Mr. Stober as a member of the Executive Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held in Berlin on 7 August 2019.

Explanations of alternative performance indicators

which are not information on the definition, use and limitations of the usability of these alternative performance indicators, as

well as the accounting methods and reconciliations used, please visit http://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/explanation-alternative-performance-measures.

Seite 1 von 2

Corporate News

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European Company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, most of which is produced in India and Thailand. Via a variety of electronic distribution channels, such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone apps, the listed Company offers its European customers coloured gemstone jewelry in particular at best prices. The products are sold through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping television channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the US.

Contact:

elumeo SE Investor Relations Claudia Erning

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231 Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650e-mail: ir@elumeo.com

Seite 2 von 2

Disclaimer

elumeo SE published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:42:04 UTC
