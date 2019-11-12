Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member

Athens, 12.11.2019

Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A" (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A")

announces to the investors, pursuant to article 2, par. 2, section (e) of the decision

issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number

3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A. during the

meeting held on 12.11.2019 elected as new, executive member of ELVALHALCOR

S.A.'s Board of Directors, Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis of Vasileios in replacement, of the

resigned member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Patrick Kron of Beno and for the

remainder of his term.

Following the aforementioned election the composition of the Board of Directors of

ELVALHALCOR S.A is as follows: