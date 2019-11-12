Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member

Athens, 12.11.2019
Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member
The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A" (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A")
announces to the investors, pursuant to article 2, par. 2, section (e) of the decision
issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number
3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A. during the
meeting held on 12.11.2019 elected as new, executive member of ELVALHALCOR
S.A.'s Board of Directors, Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis of Vasileios in replacement, of the
resigned member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Patrick Kron of Beno and for the
remainder of his term.
Following the aforementioned election the composition of the Board of Directors of
ELVALHALCOR S.A is as follows:
-
Theodosios Papageorgopoulos, Chairman, executive member
-
Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos, Vice-chairman, executive member
-
Periklis Sapountzis, executive member
-
Georgios Katsampas, non-executive member
-
Lampros Varouchas, executive member
-
Nikolaos Koudounis, non-executive member
-
Konstantinos Katsaros, executive member
-
Stavros Voloudakis, executive member
-
Spyridon Kokkolis, executive member
-
Thomas George Sofis, independent, non-executive member
-
Nikolaos Galetas, independent, non-executive member
-
Natalia Nikolaidi, non-executive member
-
Elias Stassinonopoulos, non-executive member
-
Eytychios Kotsampasakis, executive member
-
Panagiotis Athanasopoulos, independent non-executive member
Disclaimer
