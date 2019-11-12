Log in
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member

11/12/2019 | 11:05am EST

Athens, 12.11.2019

Announcement for the Replacement of a Board Member

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A" (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A")

announces to the investors, pursuant to article 2, par. 2, section (e) of the decision

issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number

3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A. during the

meeting held on 12.11.2019 elected as new, executive member of ELVALHALCOR

S.A.'s Board of Directors, Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis of Vasileios in replacement, of the

resigned member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Patrick Kron of Beno and for the

remainder of his term.

Following the aforementioned election the composition of the Board of Directors of

ELVALHALCOR S.A is as follows:

  1. Theodosios Papageorgopoulos, Chairman, executive member
  2. Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos, Vice-chairman, executive member
  3. Periklis Sapountzis, executive member
  4. Georgios Katsampas, non-executive member
  5. Lampros Varouchas, executive member
  6. Nikolaos Koudounis, non-executive member
  7. Konstantinos Katsaros, executive member
  8. Stavros Voloudakis, executive member
  9. Spyridon Kokkolis, executive member
  10. Thomas George Sofis, independent, non-executive member
  11. Nikolaos Galetas, independent, non-executive member
  12. Natalia Nikolaidi, non-executive member
  13. Elias Stassinonopoulos, non-executive member
  14. Eytychios Kotsampasakis, executive member
  15. Panagiotis Athanasopoulos, independent non-executive member

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 16:04:03 UTC
