Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR GENERAL MANAGERS

Athens, 18.02.2020

Announcement

The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A' (hereinafter referred to as 'ElvalHalcor' or 'the Company') announces to the investors, pursuant to Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and article 2, par. 2 section (e) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ElvalHalcor on 18.02.2020, decided the modification of the Internal Regulation Code of the Company and the distinction of the operations in two segments, the Aluminium Segment and the Copper Segment, with the purpose of enhanced cooperation and supervision of the Aluminium Rolling Division and the Aluminium Subsidiaries and the Copper Tubes Division and Copper subsidiaries, respectively. In addition, with the respective decision of ElvalHalcor's Board of Directors appointed, as General Manager of the Aluminium Segment, Mr. Lampros Varouchas and, as General Manager of the Copper Segment, Mr. Periklis Sapountzis, executive members of the Board of Directors of ElvalHalcor. The duties of the General Manager of the Copper Tubes Division will be assumed by Mr. Panagiotis (Panos) Lolos, who served as Commercial Director of the Division until now.