Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIU

(ELHA)
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for Commencement of Antidumping Investigation in the US

03/12/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Athens, 12.03.2020

Announcement

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces to the investors, pursuant to Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and Article 2 paragraph 2 section (i) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2015, the commencement of investigations and initiation of preliminary phase antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigation by the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) to determine whether there is a reasonable indication that an industry in the United States is materially injured or threatened with material injury, or the establishment of an industry in the United States is materially retarded, by reason of imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from Greece and seventeen other countries (Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey).

The preliminary investigation was triggered in response to a petition filed by US domestic producers versus the said eighteen exporting countries.

ELVALHALCOR will participate in the AD investigation as a producer of common alloy aluminum sheet in Greece and will keep the investment community informed about the progress of the investigations and the potential impact on its financial results.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:14:02 UTC
