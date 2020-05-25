Log in
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for Distribution of Dividend

05/25/2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR S.A.") announces that, pursuant to article 4.1.3.4. of the Rulebook of the Athens Exchange, by decision of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 25th of May 2020, the dividend for fiscal year 2019 amounts to three euro-cents(€0.03) per share.

The aforementioned gross dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax (one hundred and five thousands of the Euro cent [€0.0015] per share) and therefore, shareholders will receive a net amount of two cents and eight hundreds and five thousands of one Euro cent (€0.0285) per share.

Beneficiaries of the dividend, according to the record date rule, are those shareholders who are registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Tuesday, 2nd of June, 2020 (ex-date Monday, 1st June 2020, before the start of trading).

Starting date of dividend payment is Friday, 5th of June, 2020, and the dividend will be paid by the National Bank of Greece S.A. as follows:

  1. Through the DSS Operators, for the investors who have authorized their Operators to collect.
  2. By deposit at the International Bank Account Number (IBAN), at which the investor has declared that he wishes to collect cash distributions in accordance with article 13 of the Regulation on the operation of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) and Decision No. 6 of the Board of Directors of the ATHEXCSD, as in force, for those investors that do not wish to receive payment through their Operator(s). This only concerns investors that have declared a National Bank of Greece S.A. IBAN.
  3. Through the branch network of the National Bank of Greece S.A., for all other investors. In order to collect the dividend from the branch network of the Bank, investors must provide valid ID and the DSS account information. Payment to a third party can only take place if there is an authorization, stating the full personal information of both the beneficiary and the person being authorized (name, father's name, ID number, Tax
    Reg. No.), and notarized by a public authority.

For more information, shareholders can contact the Investor Relations Department (tel. 22620 48111, Mr. Alexandros Kompotis).

25th of May 2020

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:07:02 UTC
