Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of the Board of Directors after the Resignation of a Member

Athens, 10.08.2020
Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of the Board of Directors after the Resignation of a Member
The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A' (hereinafter referred to as 'ELVALHALCOR S.A') announces to the investors, pursuant to article 2, par. 2, section (e) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A. during the meeting held on 07.08.2020 decided to continue its work with fourteen (14) members according to article 82 par.2 of L.4548/2018 and article 12 of ELVALHALCOR S.A.'s Articles of Association, after the resignation of its member Mr. Panagiotis Tsagloglou of Omiros.
Following the aforementioned decision the composition of the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A is as follows:
-
Theodosios Papageorgopoulos, Chairman, non-executive member
-
Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos, Vice-chairman, executive member
-
Periklis Sapountzis, executive member
-
Georgios Katsampas, non-executive member
-
Spyridon Kokkolis, executive member
-
Lampros Varouchas, executive member
-
Nikolaos Koudounis, non-executive member
-
Konstantinos Katsaros, executive member
-
Stavros Voloudakis, executive member
-
Eytychios Kotsampasakis, executive member
-
Thomas George Sofis, independent, non-executive member
-
Nikolaos Galetas, independent, non-executive member
-
Natalia Nikolaidi, independent, non-executive member
-
Elias Stassinonopoulos, non-executive member
Disclaimer
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC