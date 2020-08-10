Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of the Board of Directors after the Resignation of a Member

Athens, 10.08.2020

Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of the Board of Directors after the Resignation of a Member

The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A' (hereinafter referred to as 'ELVALHALCOR S.A') announces to the investors, pursuant to article 2, par. 2, section (e) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2005, that the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A. during the meeting held on 07.08.2020 decided to continue its work with fourteen (14) members according to article 82 par.2 of L.4548/2018 and article 12 of ELVALHALCOR S.A.'s Articles of Association, after the resignation of its member Mr. Panagiotis Tsagloglou of Omiros.

Following the aforementioned decision the composition of the Board of Directors of ELVALHALCOR S.A is as follows: