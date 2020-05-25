Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Resolution of the AGM

Athens, 25th May, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ELVALHALCOR S.A. OF THE 25th May 2020

"ELVALHALCOR S.A." announces that on the 25th of May 2020, Monday, at 9:30 a.m., the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held at the conference room (1st floor) of KANAL «KANAL, ALUMINIUM CAN RECYCLING CENTER», 43 Amaroussiou-Chalandriou, Maroussi. Eight (8) shareholders representing 343,540,434 shares of a total of 375.241.586 i.e. 91.55% of the share capital, attended the meeting and decided as follows, on the issues of the agenda:

Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the annual financial statements (stand alone and consolidated) of the Company for the fiscal year 2019, along with the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and of the Chartered Auditors.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Approved by 343,525,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99.996% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the allocation of results of the fiscal year 2019, the payment out of the net profits of the amount of €900.000,00 towards sixty (60) executives - employees of the Company, who essentially contributed to the achievement of the Company's objectives during the fisal year 2019, including six (6) executive members of the Board of Directors, who have significantly contributed in the achievement of the Company's targets during 2019, and the distribution of dividend as follows:

Dividend distribution, in favor of the Company's shareholders, amounting to 3 cents(€0,03) per share. After the deduction of tax, in the rate of 5%, the net payable dividend per share amount is set to two euro cents and eight hundreds of the eurocent and five thousands of the eurocent (€ 0.0285) per share. As announced by the Company in the Financial Calendar, the Cut-off date is defined as the 1st of June 2020, the date for the determination of the beneficiaries is defined as the 2nd of June 2020, whilst the process of dividend payment to shareholders will start on the 5th of June 2020. Finally, the Board of Directors was empowered for the settlement of all procedural issues, related to the implementation of the above decisions.

Against: 15,000 votes, representing 0.004% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

