Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIU

(ELHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Resolution of the AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Athens, 25th May, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ELVALHALCOR S.A. OF THE 25th May 2020

"ELVALHALCOR S.A." announces that on the 25th of May 2020, Monday, at 9:30 a.m., the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held at the conference room (1st floor) of KANAL «KANAL, ALUMINIUM CAN RECYCLING CENTER», 43 Amaroussiou-Chalandriou, Maroussi. Eight (8) shareholders representing 343,540,434 shares of a total of 375.241.586 i.e. 91.55% of the share capital, attended the meeting and decided as follows, on the issues of the agenda:

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the annual financial statements (stand alone and consolidated) of the Company for the fiscal year 2019, along with the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and of the Chartered Auditors.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Approved by 343,525,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99.996% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the allocation of results of the fiscal year 2019, the payment out of the net profits of the amount of €900.000,00 towards sixty (60) executives - employees of the Company, who essentially contributed to the achievement of the Company's objectives during the fisal year 2019, including six (6) executive members of the Board of Directors, who have significantly contributed in the achievement of the Company's targets during 2019, and the distribution of dividend as follows:

Dividend distribution, in favor of the Company's shareholders, amounting to 3 cents(€0,03) per share. After the deduction of tax, in the rate of 5%, the net payable dividend per share amount is set to two euro cents and eight hundreds of the eurocent and five thousands of the eurocent (€ 0.0285) per share. As announced by the Company in the Financial Calendar, the Cut-off date is defined as the 1st of June 2020, the date for the determination of the beneficiaries is defined as the 2nd of June 2020, whilst the process of dividend payment to shareholders will start on the 5th of June 2020. Finally, the Board of Directors was empowered for the settlement of all procedural issues, related to the implementation of the above decisions.

Against: 15,000 votes, representing 0.004% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

1

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the overall management of the Company for the fiscal year 2019 and released the Chartered Auditors from any liability for compensation for the fiscal year 2019.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the remuneration/fees paid to the members of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year 2019 and pre-approved the payment of the respective remuneration/fees for the fiscal year 2020.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the Company's Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2019, pursuant to article 117, par. 1, item(g) of Law 4548/2018.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Elected by 343,530,234 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99.997% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the audit firm "Pricewaterhousecoopers" for the statutory audit of the Company's Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fiscal year 2020, taking into account the proposal of the Audit Committee of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as now in force, with remuneration according to their offer.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 10,200 votes, representing 0.003% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Elected by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), as members of the new fifteen-member (15) Board of Directors of the Company, with a term of one (1) year, the following:
  1. Theodosios Papageorgopoulos of Panagiotis
  2. Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos of George
  3. Lampros Varouchas of Dimitrios
  4. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis
  5. George Katsampas of Aristidis

2

  1. Konstantinos Katsaros of George
  2. Spyridon Kokkolis of Vassilios
  3. Eytyxios Kotsampasakis of George
  4. Nikolaos Koudounis of Konstantinos
  5. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil 11.Periklis Sapountzis of Christos
  1. Elias Stassinopoulos of Nikolaos
  1. Stavros Voloudakis of Evangelos 14.Thomas George Sofis of George
  1. Panagiotis Tsakloglou of Omiros

Also, the General Meeting designated, as independent members of the Board, within the meaning of article 4 of Law 3016/2002, as now in force, the following:

  1. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis
  2. Natalia Nikolaidis of Emmanouil
  3. Thomas George Sofis of George
  4. Panagiotis Tsakloglou of Omiros

The term of office of the new Company's Board of Directors is annual and it is extended, pursuant to the provisions of article 85, par.1, sec. c) of law 4548/2018, up to the lapse of the time limit, within which the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 is to be convened and up to the taking of the relevant decision.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Elected by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), a new -three-member Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017 that shall be a Board committee, consisting of two (2) independent non- executive members of the Board, namely Mr. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis and Mr. Panagiotis Tsakloglou of Omiros that meet the independence criteria which are set out in article 4 of Law 3016/2002 and article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as it was ascertained by the General Meeting, and of one (1) member of the Board, to be designated by the BoD from those members to be appointed as non - executive members of the BoD, the remaining criteria of paragraph 1 of article 44 of Law
    4449/2017, as in force, being applied to this case as well. The Company's Audit Committee has been elected for the same, with the Board of Directors, one- year- term of office, to be extended up to the lapse of the time limit, within which the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of 2021 is to be convened, and up to the taking of the relevant decision. Finally, the Chairman of the
    Audit Committee shall be appointed by the Committee's new members.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

3

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes) the financing own participation of an investment project according to the provisions of D.L. 4399/2016 of financed cost 60,345,800.00 Euro.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the issuance of common bond loans for a total amount of up to 150,000,000.00 euros.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Approved by 343,540,434 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of attended and represented shares (343,540,434 votes), the granting of permission, in accordance with article 98, paragraph 1, of Law
    4548/2018, as in force, to the members of the Board of Directors and the Company's managers to participate in Boards of Directors or in the management of the Group's subsidiaries and affiliates pursuing the same or similar purposes.

Against: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

Abstain: 0 votes, representing 0% of attended and represented shares.

  1. Finally, the Shareholders were informed of the following:
  1. The Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee, Mr. Panagiotis Athanasopoulos, informed the shareholders on the findings of the Audit Committee, pursuant to the Recommendation (:Protocol Number: 1302/28.4.2017) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
  2. Aiming at the replacement of the resigned member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Patrick Kron, the Company's Board of Directors, elected, at its meeting of November 12, 2019, Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis, as member of the Board, for the remainder of the term of office of the above mentioned resigned member. This action was communicated to the General Meeting shareholders' Body, pursuant to article 82 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force.

4

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPE
11:08aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Distribution of Dividend
PU
11:03aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Resolution of the AGM
PU
05/13ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Issuance of Bond Loan
PU
04/22ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Conference Call with Anal..
PU
04/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Change in Financial Calen..
PU
04/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for change of financial calen..
PU
04/03ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Increase of Share in Part..
PU
03/12ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Press Release for 2019 Financial Results
PU
03/12ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for Commencement of Antidumpi..
PU
03/12ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for commencement of investiga..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 474 M
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,70 €
Last Close Price 1,26 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaos Konstantinou Koudounis Executive Director
Eftichios Georgiou Kotsampasakis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-27.36%517
BHP GROUP-11.82%105 835
RIO TINTO PLC-5.34%86 768
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-27.77%23 597
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.60%17 236
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC42.26%9 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group