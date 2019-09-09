Log in
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Publication of H1 2019 Financial Results

09/09/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Athens, 09.09.2019

ELVALHALCOR S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF H1 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A., pursuant to its disclosure obligations to the investment community and in accordance to Article

4.1.2 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation announces that the Announcement and publication of H1 2019 Financial Results will be on Thursday 12th of September, 2019 (after the end of the trading session).

  • The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 15:36:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
