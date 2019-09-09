Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the Publication of H1 2019 Financial Results

Athens, 09.09.2019

ELVALHALCOR S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF H1 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A., pursuant to its disclosure obligations to the investment community and in accordance to Article

4.1.2 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation announces that the Announcement and publication of H1 2019 Financial Results will be on Thursday 12th of September, 2019 (after the end of the trading session).