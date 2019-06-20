Log in
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : Announcement for the signing of Share Purchase Agreement

06/20/2019

Athens, 20.06.2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter "ELVALHALCOR S.A.") announces to the investment community that, on 19.06.2019, a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed between "ELLAKTOR S.A.'s" subsidiary, "Hellenic Energy & Development (HE&D) S.A.", "ELVALHALCOR S.A." and "Elpedison BV", for the purchase by the latter of the shares in "Elpedison S.A." which the two former companies hold.

More specifically, the Share Purchase Agreement provides for the sale of 147,749 shares of "Elpedison S.A." (1.48% of Share Capital) by ELVALHALCOR S.A., for a total amount of Euro one million two hundred twenty four thousand six hundred and sixty four (€1,224,664.00).

The sale/transfer of the shares will take place (Closing) immediately after the fulfillment of the Conditions Precedent set out by the aforementioned Share Purchase Agreement, which relate to third party consents.

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 20 June 2019
