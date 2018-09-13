Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : IR Release Q2' 2018

13 September, 2018

Company Description ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium industry S.A. (ElvalHalcor), is a leading global manufacturer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of Elval, a leading European aluminum rolling company, and Halcor, the largest copper tubes producer in Europe. ElvalHalcor capitalises on natural synergies in innovation and technology, research and development (R&D), procurement, marketing, infrastructure and environment to produce value-added, high-quality solutions for its customers around the world. Share DataShareholders Structure Free Float 8.56%VIOHALCO 91.44%

Price (€) € 1.43 (12/9/2018) # of shares 375,241,586 Capitalization (mil.€) € 534.7 % change since 31/12/2017 + 13% 52 wks high (€) € 2.04 52 wks low (€) € 0.87 REUTERS ELHA.AT BLOOMBERG ELHA:GA

IR RELEASE H1 2018

Consolidated Results H1 2018 Published 6-month basis (M €) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Δ (%) Turnover Gross Profit a-EBITDA EBITDA EBIT EBT Profit after tax Profit after tax & non-controlling interests 1,053.2 469.3

83.5 53.0

68.7 42.2

82.5 58.3

51.7 36.7

33.1 30.1

29.5 16.5

28.8 16.7 1.053,2 934.0 12.8% 83.5

88.0 -5.11% 68.7

65.9 4,24% 82.5

90.6 -8.9% 51.7

61.1 -15.4% 33.1

40.3 -17.9% 29.5

24.1 -22.4% - - Margin Gross Profit a-EBITDA EBITDA 7.9% 11.3%

6.5% 8.8%

7.8% 12.4% 7.9% 9.4%

6.5% 7.1%

7.8% 9.7% H1 2018 Results

The consolidated revenue at ElvalHalcor increased by 12.8% in Η1'2018(1) amounting to EUR 1,053.2 million versus EUR 934.0 million for the respective prior year period, mainly due to the increase in the volume of group sales by 6,1% at consolidated level, (increase by 9.4% in the copper sector and by 4.4% in the aluminium sector), and at a lesser degree due to the increase in metal prices.

The consolidated gross profit amounted to EUR 83.5 million versus EUR 88.8 million in H1'17. The consolidated earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), amounted for H1'18 to profit of EUR 82.5 million versus profit of EUR 90.6 million the prior year's respective period, affected by the reduction in metal profit, which reached to a profit of EUR 13.8 million for H1'18, versus profit EUR 24.7 million for the comparative H1'17.

More specifically, the consolidated adjusted earnings before taxes, interest depreciation and amortization (a-EBITDA) which isolate the effect of the metal prices fluctuation and present better the operational profitability of ElvalHalcor increased during H1'18 to profits of EUR 68.7 million versus profits of EUR 65.9 million for the prior year's respective period. Finally, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to profits of EUR 51.7 million versus EUR 61.1 million for the respective H1'17. The profits after tax increased to EUR 29.5 million from EUR 24.1 million for H1'17.

(1) The consolidated results of ΗQ1'17, as published, and due to the accounting treatment of the merger, include the revenues and results of Elval Group only. For the best comparability and depiction of the figures of the ElvalHalcor group, the Company has prepared and is showing pro-forma financial statements that depict the figures of the financial results as if the merger had taken place in 01/01/2017

September 2018 IR RELEASE Η1 2018

Volume of Sales in kt

240.1

226.3

CuAl

146.6 152.9 79.7 87.2 Η1'17

Η1'18

Results per Segment Η1'18

ALUMINIUM

During H1'18, the aluminium rolling segment increased its volumes by 4.4% and its revenue by 10.5% with the revenue reaching to EUR 518.1 million. Profit before income tax amounted to EUR 21.4 million versus EUR 29.7 million the respective prior year period due to the decline in the positive effect of the aluminium versus the prior year respective period, while a-EBITDA rose to EUR 43.7 million during H1'18 versus EUR 41.8 million for the respective prior year period.

In regards to the aluminium segment of ElvalHalcor the investment program of EUR 150 million is evolving according to schedule, while the necessary funding is secured after the signing of the agreements with European Investment Bank and Commerzbank. As already announced, with this investment ElvalHalcor will fortify its position in the aluminium markets for packaging, transportation means, industrial and architectural applications, laying the foundation for further development in the automotive and aerospace industries. Regarding the evolution of demand, the positive trend is expected to be maintained.

COPPER

During H1'18, the copper segment saw significant growth in sales volumes, which rose by 9.4% versus the prior year period of 2017 and in terms of value by 15.0% with the revenue amounting to EUR 535.0 million. Profit before income tax amounted to EUR 11.7 million profit versus EUR 10.6 million for the respective prior year period, due to the positive effect of the financial expenses, while the a-EBITDA rose to EUR 25 million during H1'18 versus EUR 24.1 million for the respective prior year period.

In regards to the copper segment, after the completion of the phase of approvals, for the starting of the joint venture in Nedzink in the Netherlands the first installment of the capital increase has been paid and the investment program is expected to proceed as scheduled. Regarding the evolution of demand, the positive trend for industrial products is expected to be maintained, while the segment already benefits from investments made during the previous years, as well as from the strategic shift towards high added value products, while the revenue of the subsidiary Sofia Med (Bulgaria) showed in the H1'18 double-digit growth.

ALUMINIUM For the 6 months ending on 30.06 (€'000) 2018 2017 Revenue 518,128 468,791 Gross Profit 47,871 52,547 EBITDA 52,213 57,907 a-EBITDA 43,715 41,810 ΕΒΙΤ 30,051 36,292 Profit before Taxes 21,455 29,684

COPPER For the 6 months ending on 30.06 (€'000) 2018 2017

Revenue 535,036 465,251 Gross Profit 35,620 36,266 EBITDA 30,283 32,736 a-EBITDA 25,028 24,117 ΕΒΙΤ 21,647 24,785 Profit before Taxes 11,657 10,584

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting ELVALHALCOR Group are described in the ELVALHALCOR's filings with the Athens Stock Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.