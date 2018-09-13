Log in
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA (ELHA)
09/13 04:25:03 pm
1.35 EUR   -5.26%
05:48pELVALHALCOR HEL : Press Release Financial Results 6M 2018
PU
05:38pELVALHALCOR HEL : IR Release Q2' 2018
PU
09/11ELVALHALCOR HEL : Change in 2018 Financial Calendar
PU
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copr &Al IndSA : IR Release Q2' 2018

09/13/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

13 September, 2018

Europe Greece

Basic Resources - Nonferrous Metals

Company Description

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium industry S.A. (ElvalHalcor), is a leading global manufacturer of aluminium and copper products.

The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of Elval, a leading European aluminum rolling company, and Halcor, the largest copper tubes producer in Europe.

ElvalHalcor capitalises on natural synergies in innovation and technology, research and development (R&D), procurement, marketing, infrastructure and environment to produce value-added, high-quality solutions for its customers around the world.

Share DataShareholders Structure

Free Float 8.56%VIOHALCO 91.44%

Price ()

1.43 (12/9/2018)

# of shares

375,241,586

Capitalization (mil.)

534.7

% change since 31/12/2017

+ 13%

52 wks high ()

2.04

52 wks low ()

0.87

REUTERS

ELHA.AT

BLOOMBERG

ELHA:GA

ELVALHALCOR SA: 62nd km. ATHENS - LAMIA NATIONAL ROAD, 32011, INOFYTA - VIOTIA

Tel.: +3022620 31541, fax: +3022620 31576,www.elvalhalcor.comC.F.O. : Spyridon Kokkolisskokolis@halcor.com

Ιnvestor Relations: Alexandros Kompotisakompotis@halcor.com

IR RELEASE H1 2018

Consolidated Results H1 2018

Published

6-month basis

(M )

2018

2017

2018

2017

Δ (%)

Turnover Gross Profit a-EBITDA

EBITDA EBIT

EBT

Profit after tax

Profit after tax & non-controlling interests

  • 1,053.2 469.3

  • 83.5 53.0

  • 68.7 42.2

  • 82.5 58.3

  • 51.7 36.7

  • 33.1 30.1

  • 29.5 16.5

  • 28.8 16.7

1.053,2

  • 934.0 12.8%

    83.5

  • 88.0 -5.11%

    68.7

  • 65.9 4,24%

    82.5

  • 90.6 -8.9%

    51.7

  • 61.1 -15.4%

    33.1

  • 40.3 -17.9%

    29.5

  • 24.1 -22.4%

-

-

Margin

Gross Profit a-EBITDA

EBITDA

  • 7.9% 11.3%

  • 6.5% 8.8%

  • 7.8% 12.4%

  • 7.9% 9.4%

  • 6.5% 7.1%

  • 7.8% 9.7%

H1 2018 Results

The consolidated revenue at ElvalHalcor increased by 12.8% in Η1'2018(1) amounting to EUR 1,053.2 million versus EUR 934.0 million for the respective prior year period, mainly due to the increase in the volume of group sales by 6,1% at consolidated level, (increase by 9.4% in the copper sector and by 4.4% in the aluminium sector), and at a lesser degree due to the increase in metal prices.

The consolidated gross profit amounted to EUR 83.5 million versus EUR 88.8 million in H1'17. The consolidated earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), amounted for H1'18 to profit of EUR 82.5 million versus profit of EUR 90.6 million the prior year's respective period, affected by the reduction in metal profit, which reached to a profit of EUR 13.8 million for H1'18, versus profit EUR 24.7 million for the comparative H1'17.

More specifically, the consolidated adjusted earnings before taxes, interest depreciation and amortization (a-EBITDA) which isolate the effect of the metal prices fluctuation and present better the operational profitability of ElvalHalcor increased during H1'18 to profits of EUR 68.7 million versus profits of EUR 65.9 million for the prior year's respective period. Finally, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to profits of EUR 51.7 million versus EUR 61.1 million for the respective H1'17. The profits after tax increased to EUR 29.5 million from EUR 24.1 million for H1'17.

(1) The consolidated results of ΗQ1'17, as published, and due to the accounting treatment of the merger, include the revenues and results of Elval Group only. For the best comparability and depiction of the figures of the ElvalHalcor group, the Company has prepared and is showing pro-forma financial statements that depict the figures of the financial results as if the merger had taken place in 01/01/2017

September 2018

IR RELEASE Η1 2018

Volume of Sales in kt

240.1

226.3

CuAl

146.6

152.9

79.7

87.2

Η1'17

Η1'18

Results per Segment Η1'18

ALUMINIUM

During H1'18, the aluminium rolling segment increased its volumes by 4.4% and its revenue by 10.5% with the revenue reaching to EUR 518.1 million. Profit before income tax amounted to EUR 21.4 million versus EUR 29.7 million the respective prior year period due to the decline in the positive effect of the aluminium versus the prior year respective period, while a-EBITDA rose to EUR 43.7 million during H1'18 versus EUR 41.8 million for the respective prior year period.

In regards to the aluminium segment of ElvalHalcor the investment program of EUR 150 million is evolving according to schedule, while the necessary funding is secured after the signing of the agreements with European Investment Bank and Commerzbank. As already announced, with this investment ElvalHalcor will fortify its position in the aluminium markets for packaging, transportation means, industrial and architectural applications, laying the foundation for further development in the automotive and aerospace industries. Regarding the evolution of demand, the positive trend is expected to be maintained.

COPPER

During H1'18, the copper segment saw significant growth in sales volumes, which rose by 9.4% versus the prior year period of 2017 and in terms of value by 15.0% with the revenue amounting to EUR 535.0 million. Profit before income tax amounted to EUR 11.7 million profit versus EUR 10.6 million for the respective prior year period, due to the positive effect of the financial expenses, while the a-EBITDA rose to EUR 25 million during H1'18 versus EUR 24.1 million for the respective prior year period.

In regards to the copper segment, after the completion of the phase of approvals, for the starting of the joint venture in Nedzink in the Netherlands the first installment of the capital increase has been paid and the investment program is expected to proceed as scheduled. Regarding the evolution of demand, the positive trend for industrial products is expected to be maintained, while the segment already benefits from investments made during the previous years, as well as from the strategic shift towards high added value products, while the revenue of the subsidiary Sofia Med (Bulgaria) showed in the H1'18 double-digit growth.

ALUMINIUM

For the 6 months ending on 30.06

(€'000)

2018

2017

Revenue

518,128

468,791

Gross Profit

47,871

52,547

EBITDA

52,213

57,907

a-EBITDA

43,715

41,810

ΕΒΙΤ

30,051

36,292

Profit before Taxes

21,455

29,684

COPPER

For the 6 months ending on 30.06

(€'000)

2018

2017

Revenue

535,036

465,251

Gross Profit

35,620

36,266

EBITDA

30,283

32,736

a-EBITDA

25,028

24,117

ΕΒΙΤ

21,647

24,785

Profit before Taxes

11,657

10,584

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting ELVALHALCOR Group are described in the ELVALHALCOR's filings with the Athens Stock Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:37:04 UTC
