DGAP-News: Ely Gold Royalties Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ely Gold Royalties Announces Listing to the OTCQX



12.05.2020 / 14:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV:ELY) (OTCQX: ELGYF) (FSE: A2JSL0) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ely Gold upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Ely Gold begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ELYGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trey Wasser, Ely Gold's President & CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased to have met the qualifications for the OTCQX where we will now trade with premier foreign issuers and where we will also be able to enhance our liquidity and strengthen our shareholder base. The past eighteen months has been very exciting for our team and our shareholders. We look forward to a bright future, building our royalty portfolio and generating returns for our shareholders".

Burns, Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Ely Gold is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at some of Nevada's largest gold mines, including Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold as well as the Fenelon property in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes several advanced projects that are scheduled for production by 2023. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold is also generating development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

trey@elygoldinc.com

972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer

jjobin@elygoldinc.com

647 964 0292

Forward-Looking Caution: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing and size of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the required TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Offering, the future exercise of options on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to generate and acquire new royalty interests, the Company's prospects for future revenue generation, management's assessment of the risks associated with the Company's business and stated plans for further near-term exploration and development of the Company's properties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration, development and extraction operations, the risk that its partners will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that they may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances, necessary to carry out their stated plans for the Company's properties, the Company's inability to secure the required Exchange acceptance required for the Offering, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal disputes or changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55701