Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ely Gold Royalties Inc    ELY   CA2905221016

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC

(ELY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ely Gold Royalties Inc., Royalty Company Focused on Nevada, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Trey Wasser, President & CEO of Ely Gold Royalties, talks about the company's royalty portfolio in the mining industry.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/ely-gold-royalties-ceo-clip-90sec-2/

Ely Gold Royalties is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug. 31 - Sept. 1, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF)

elygoldinc.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47368


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC
06:40pEly Gold Royalties Inc., Royalty Company Focused on Nevada, CEO Clip Video
NE
08/20Ely Gold Royalties Announces Sale of Gold Canyon Option to McEwen Mining
NE
08/20ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Announces Sale of Gold Canyon Option to McEwen Mining
EQ
07/31ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders..
AQ
07/29Ely Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Gran..
NE
07/24ELY GOLD ROYALTIES : Signs Much Anticipated Option Agreement with Contact Gold
EQ
07/24Ely Gold Royalties Signs Much Anticipated Option Agreement with Contact Gold
NE
More news
Chart ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC
Duration : Period :
Ely Gold Royalties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Clarence Franklin Wasser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Patrick Kenwood Director
Ronald K. Husband Independent Director
Thomas E. Wharton Independent Director
William Morris Sheriff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC134.48%25
BARRICK GOLD CORP38.31%34 653
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.85%33 401
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED65.37%18 390
SHANDONG GOLD MINING76.33%15 524
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD48.49%15 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group