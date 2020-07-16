Log in
Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) Announces Town Hall Webinar

07/16/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) -  Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a Town Hall Webinar on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am EST.

Trey Wasser, President and CEO, will update shareholders on recent Ely Gold transactions, its Key Assets and the importance of its focus on North America and the Company's growth strategy to become a premier gold royalty company.

The Webinar will be interactive and will be hosted by Follow the Money Investment Group. All stakeholders and interested investors are welcome to tune in and participate with questions. The playback will then be available on the Company's website.

To participate in the Town Hall Webinar please register here: https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Ely-Gold-Royalties-Investor-Update?utm_bmcr_source=Press

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties on the Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

About Follow the Money Investment Group
Follow the Money Investor Group is an investor focused digital marketing company that provides the content and information needed for investors to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community uses our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO
trey@elygoldinc.com
972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer
jjobin@elygoldinc.com
647 964 0292

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59887


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5,73 M 4,24 M 4,24 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 278 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 48,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Clarence Franklin Wasser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Wenzel Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Patrick Kenwood Secretary & Director
Ronald K. Husband Independent Director
Thomas E. Wharton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC.282.61%205
NEWMONT CORPORATION43.02%49 873
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION51.74%48 127
POLYUS85.92%24 938
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.65.24%21 171
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.95%19 035
