Provenance Gold Completes Claim Staking Program on its White Rock Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the expansion of its original 30 claim land position on its White Rock gold project with the staking of a further 134 new claims. The property now covers 13.4 square kilometers (5.1 square miles).

White Rock is located in Elko County, Nevada and was optioned from Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY). Gold is found in the siliceous siltstone and associated with bleaching, silicification, quartz veining, iron oxide staining, and brecciation.

White Rock was originally located and explored by AMAX Gold in 1984. Drill programs were conducted by AMAX Gold and later by Kennecott (now Rio Tinto Kennecott) that reportedly generated a historic resource which will be the focus of the Company's exploration program. The Company believes the White Rock property hosts a large shallow gold system (1700m by 2400m) based on extensive rock and soil assays and sixty-five (65) widely scattered drill holes that intersected thick zones of shallow gold mineralization.

With the staking completed the Company has initiated a mapping and sampling program, selected drill targets and is planning to confirm the historical results and gold controls. Drilling is expected to include close spaced and new step out drilling which will quickly develop the Company's understanding of the property. The Company hopes to begin drilling as early as October.

Rauno Perttu, CEO of the Company stated "Provenance now controls a large undeveloped gold system at White Rock. We plan to commit a strong effort to develop a significant gold deposit on the property."

Rauno Perttu, P. Geo., a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101), and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this News Release.

