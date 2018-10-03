ELYSEE Increases Private Placement to $1.70 Million

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2018) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement to 4,868,139 common shares at a price of $0.35 for total proceeds of $1,703,848.65. There were no warrants issued in conjunction with this placement and no finders' fees were paid. All of the shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on January 29, 2019.

