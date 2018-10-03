Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Elysee Development Corp    ASXSF   CA2907371058

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP (ASXSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ELYSEE Increases Private Placement to $1.70 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2018) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement to 4,868,139 common shares at a price of $0.35 for total proceeds of $1,703,848.65. There were no warrants issued in conjunction with this placement and no finders' fees were paid. All of the shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on January 29, 2019.

For more information on Elysee, please visit our website at www.elyseedevelopment.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers
President
Elysee Development Corp.
Tel: (778) 373-1562

Guido Cloetens
Chairman and CEO
info@elyseedevelopment.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP
07:20pELYSEE Increases Private Placement to $1.70 Million
NE
10/01ELYSEE Closes Private Placement for $1.69 Million
NE
09/17ELYSEE Arranges Private Placement for $1.4 Million and Announces Private Equi..
NE
07/26ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/18ELYSEE earns $999,250 ($0.05 per share) during the six months ended May 31, 2..
NE
05/04Elysee Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
04/06ELYSEE Earns $914,568 ($0.04 per Share) During the Three Months Ended Februar..
NE
02/09ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/30ELYSEE earns $651,448 ($0.03 per share) during the fiscal year ended November..
NE
2017ELYSEE earns $357,992 ($0.016 per share) during the nine months ended August ..
NE
More news
Chart ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Elysee Development Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Cloetens Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Wayne Rogers President & Director
Gordon Steblin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Burian Independent Director
Gaston Reymenants Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP25.92%0
BLACKROCK-7.11%76 155
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.92%51 747
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP21.05%46 331
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.46%32 421
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.99%27 048
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.