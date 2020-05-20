Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Elysee Development Corp.    ELC   CA2907371058

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(ELC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/19 03:38:15 pm
0.31 CAD   -1.59%
05:54pELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : grants 500,000 incentive Stock Options
PU
04/30Elysee Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
04/17ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : Announces Loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elysee Development : grants 500,000 incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

ELYSEE grants 500,000 incentive Stock Options

______________________________________________________________________

Vancouver B.C. May 20, 2020 - Elysee Development Corp. (TSX.V: ELC) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors and officers on 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.31 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

About Elysee Development Corp.

Elysee Development Corp is a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on the natural resource sector. For more information, please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart Rogers, President

Elysee Development Corp. info@elyseedevelopment.comTel: (778) 373-1562

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-LookingStatements- This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Elysee Development Corp. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.
05:54pELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : grants 500,000 incentive Stock Options
PU
04/30Elysee Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
04/17ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : Announces Loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
EQ
04/17Elysee Announces Loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
NE
02/28ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : earns $1,817,312 during the thirteen months ended December ..
AQ
02/21ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : earns $1,817,312 ($0.07 per share) during the thirteen mont..
EQ
02/21ELYSEE earns $1,817,312 ($0.07 per share) during the thirteen months ended De..
NE
2019ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT : earns $935,538 during the nine months ended August 31, 2019
AQ
2019ELYSEE earns $935,538 ($0.03 per share) during the nine months ended August 3..
NE
More news
Chart ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Elysee Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Cloetens Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Wayne Rogers President & Director
Gordon Steblin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Burian Independent Director
Gaston Reymenants Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP.-12.68%6
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.30%76 400
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.51%35 901
UBS GROUP AG-20.62%35 773
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.40%29 680
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.79%25 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group