EM ENER : MJ Harvest Provides Clarification Regarding Recent Corporate Changes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) is pleased to clarify recent corporate changes in light of a change of business direction, including the change of the company name to MJ Harvest, Inc. (formerly EM Energy, Inc.) and ticker MJHI (formerly RZPK).

MJ Harvest markets products to various international markets, including the Original 420 "DeBudder Bucket Lid", a trimmer tool used in the process of trimming buds off the stems during the trimming process (https://original420brand.com/shop/view-all/debudder-bucket-lid/). "We are following the Gold Rush model of providing the picks and shovels to the myriad of gold miners," stated CEO Patrick Bilton.

In January of 2018, the Company acquired a majority interest in G4 Products, LLC, owner of the patent pending Original 420 Brand "DeBudder Bucket Lid" trimmer and related intellectual property. G4 Products is currently producing, marketing, and distributing in Europe. MJ Harvest plans to market an additional variety of tools and equipment related to the Cannabis industry.

G4 Products LLC has filed U.S. Non-provisional Utility Patent Application, a PCT Utility Patent Application (i.e., the international patent application), and a Design Patent Application for a Device And Method For Stripping Flowers, Buds, Or Leaves FromHerbs Or Plants. These patent applications include the 5-gallon Original 420 Brand DeBudder Lid TM, the newly designed 20 liter Original 420 Brand DeBudder Lid TM (for various international markets), and our new table top tool, the DeBudder Edge TM.

To execute operations, the Company appointed Patrick Bilton as CEO and Brad E. Herr as Chief Financial Officer. "We are privileged to have Mr. Herr join our team. He has participated as legal counsel or principal in private and public offerings raising more than $75 million over his career.? Brad has served as CFO, COO, President and Board Member for a number of publicly traded and private companies over the last 18 years. Brad brings a diverse business development, accounting and legal background to his current position with MJ Harvest.

