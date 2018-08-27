Emaar Properties : Dubai Creek Harbour to hand over first homes in Q1 2019

Creek Island Dubai brings a new lifestyle on the Creek

Dubai, UAE; August 27, 2018: Dubai Creek Harbour, the six square kilometre mega-development nearly twice the size of Downtown Dubai, will welcome its first residents early next year. A vibrant new community will take shape in a trend-setting Riviera-style neighbourhood as the first residences in Creek Island Dubai, the premier district in Dubai Creek Harbour, are being readied for hand-over.

The result of meticulous planning by world-class architects and landscaping artists, Creek Island Dubai is a one-of-a-kind waterfront destination will bring lavish island living to over 33,500 residents. Set against the backdrop of Dubai's awe-inspiring skyline and the natural beauty of the historic creek, Creek Island Dubai will deliver a never-before waterfront lifestyle in the heart of the city, only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the iconic Bur Khalifa, as well as overlooking the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to rich mangroves and migratory birds including the pink flamingos.

The vibrant Creek Marina will set the pace for the Creek Island Dubai lifestyle, with diverse retail, dining and leisure venues. In addition to yachting facilities, complete with a modern yacht club, three hotels, a bustling promenade, landscaped pedestrian walkways, and art installations will greet residents and visitors. To be home to many of the city's most excellent parks, gourmet restaurants, cafés and world-class entertainment venues, Creek Island Dubai promises a haven of luxury waterfront living.

The incredible long-term value that homes in Creek Island Dubai bring to residents and investors is further highlighted by its proximity to the iconic Dubai Creek Tower, which will define a new skyline for the nation. Also next-door is Dubai Square, the new metropolis that is set to usher in a new era in retail and leisure.

The first homes to be delivered in Creek Island Dubai are in Dubai Creek Residences, a six-tower residential development with only 872 homes. In fact, the very-first residential launch in the master-development, Dubai Creek Residences captures the true essence of a vibrant harbour and the Creek Marina lifestyle, and is nestled between the yacht club, pools, a world-class marina and a boulevard glowing with activity.

All six towers feature incredible panoramas over Dubai Creek Harbour and Downtown Dubai on the opposite side of the wondrous Dubai Creek. Nearly 90 per cent of the construction has been completed for hand-over in the first quarter of 2019.

More than 4,000 residents will have the pride of being the first ones to move in to their new address. Work on all supporting infrastructure is progressing as per schedule with easy access from the Ras Al Khor thoroughfare already in place. Creek Island Dubai will also be connected to the mainland by no less than three bridges assuring seamless connectivity and mobility. Adding to the lifestyle choices for residents, Creek Marina will also be home to the Vida Harbour Point, a 286-room upscale lifestyle hotel similar to harbour hotels in cities such as Singapore and Shanghai, that will also open in 2019.

Meanwhile, work on the other residential developments launched in Creek Island Dubai is progressing as per schedule. These include Creekside 18, with 500 apartments, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2020, with over 40 per cent of the construction completed.

Harbour Views with 762 apartments, also to be handed over in the first half of 2020, is over 36 per cent completed, while nearly 20 per cent construction has been completed on Creek Horizon, featuring 556 apartments due for handover in mid-2020, and The Cove, a low-rise waterfront sanctuary, with only 276 apartments, to be delivered in the first half of 2020.

Other upcoming residential developments in Creek Island Dubai, launched to positive investor response, are Creek Gate (490 apartments); Creek Rise (543 apartments) and Harbour Gate (505 homes). Construction is progressing on these too, with about 15 per cent construction complete, milestones being set as per schedule and hand over throughout 2020. There is significant progress in the construction of the Dubai Creek Tower too. In May this year, the concrete placement for the tower's pile cap was completed two months ahead of schedule.

Dubai Creek Harbour will also feature world-class hotels, green parks and gardens, several cultural attractions, glistening canals, lush parklands, landscaped promenades, pedestrian walkways, cycle paths, city bus routes and the two Dubai Metro links adding to the connectivity to the Dubai Creek District.