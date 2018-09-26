Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Emaar Properties PJSC    EMAAR   AEE000301011

EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC (EMAAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Emaar Properties : launches super-exclusive Marassi Bay villas in Egypt for luxurious beachfront living by the Mediterranean Sea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 06:41am CEST

Dubai; September 25, 2018:Emaar has launched a new high-value investment opportunity for international investors seeking assured returns on high-end real estate. Marassi Bay in Egypt is a limited collection of luxury villas inspired by French Riviera living, along the Mediterranean coast.

Situated along Sidi Abdel Rahman Bay, Marassi Bay is showcased for customers across Emaar's international sales centres, and marks one of the most prestigious launches by the company globally. Marassi Bay is a part of the Marassi Emaar mega-development by Emaar in Egypt. It appeals to those who prefer a year-round beach lifestyle among the Maldives-like waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The positive growth environment of Egypt has made the country one of the key locations sought out by investors and customers. With the current rate of supply meeting only a nominal part of the huge demand, Marassi Bay comes as the perfect opportunity to invest in the country. Emaar's global launch of Marassi Bay follows the interest the company has gained for the recent reopening of the historic Al Alamein Hotel in Marassi.

Marassi Bay offers spectacular sea-view villas, top-end amenities and superior quality of life. Nestled 10 metres above sea level on the north tip of the development, the homes are surrounded by the azure blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Residents will enjoy pristine white beaches, breathtaking sunsets and expertly crafted villas.Residents will benefit from the exceptional concierge services of Emaar's five-star premium luxury hotel brand, Address Hotels + Resorts.

A range of world-class amenities includes the Marassi Emaar signature 18-hole Golf Course. With its gently rolling terrain, inland waterways and modern facilities, the course makes the residences in Marassi Bay a prized possession for golf enthusiasts. All residents of Marassi Bay will be granted a 10-year membership at the Golf Club upon property purchase.

Other amenities include The Allure, a private Miami style beach bar and café, and The Regal country club with resident lounges, pool, steam rooms, saunas and more.Further, the Marassi Marina and Marassi Yacht Club will serve as the getaway destination for yachting, adventure, surfing and water sports enthusiasts, along with gourmet dining, al fresco cafes and shopping experiences.

For inquiries, call +9714 3661688 (International); 800 36227 (UAE) or email: Sales_Enquiry@emaar.ae.


Disclaimer

Emaar Properties PJSC published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC
06:41aEMAAR PROPERTIES : launches super-exclusive Marassi Bay villas in Egypt for luxu..
PU
09/25Emaar Development gets new CEO
AQ
09/25EMAAR PROPERTIES : and Al-Futtaim acquire Carillion`s stake in Dubai`s Emrill
AQ
09/24EMAAR PROPERTIES : Hospitality Group's hotels earn top TripAdvisor rankings
AQ
09/24Dubai’s Emaar Development replaces CEO in less than year
AQ
09/24EMAAR PROPERTIES : Construction of Dubai Hills Golf Club’s 18-hole champio..
PU
09/24Emaar Development names Bader Saeed Hareb new CEO
AQ
09/23CARILLION : Emaar Properties raises stake in Emrill
AQ
09/23DFM ends Sunday near stability on insurance, real state
AQ
09/23EMAAR PROPERTIES : Meraas complete 119-hectare golf course
AQ
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2018 22 710 M
EBIT 2018 8 103 M
Net income 2018 6 288 M
Finance 2018 61,8 M
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 5,40
P/E ratio 2019 4,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 34 438 M
Chart EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC
Duration : Period :
Emaar Properties PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,26  AED
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amit Jain Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed bin Ali Rashed Al-Abbar Chairman
Ahmed Al-Falasi Executive Director-Group Operations
Avinash Pangarkar Group Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed bin Jamal bin Hassan Jawa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC-30.84%9 377
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.49%43 035
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.11%43 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%35 480
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.15%30 078
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.25%28 176
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.