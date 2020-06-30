eMagin : CORRECTION eMagin Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Details and Provides Update on its Annual Filings

Updating all three links from eman to emagin

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. - June 23, 2020 - eMagin Corporation, or the Company(NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, announced today that it is providing additional details regarding its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting') to be held on Thursday June 25th at 9AM EDT. The virtual Annual Meeting is expected to provide stockholders with similar rights and opportunities to participate as they would have had at an in-person meeting.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

The Company's stockholders of record as of May 6, 2020, the ('Record Date') can attend the virtual Annual Meeting and have the opportunity to ask questions by accessing https://www.cstproxy.com/emagin/2020and entering the control number on the proxy card previously received. Instructions on how to access the virtual Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, and voting instructions, can be found at https://www.cstproxy.com/emagin/2020

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

Beneficial stockholders as of the Record Date (i.e. shares held in 'street name' through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker) who want to be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting and ask questions can attend using the control number found on the notice and instructions received from their broker or other nominee.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Guest

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required.

Stockholders who do not have their control number will be able to access the virtual Annual Meeting as guests but will not be able to vote their shares or submit questions during the virtual Annual Meeting.

Voting Shares

Stockholders of record and beneficial owners will be able to vote their shares electronically during the virtual Annual Meeting by using the control number. Instructions on how to vote while participating in the virtual Annual Meeting live via the Internet are posted at https://www.cstproxy.com/emagin/2020

Whether or not stockholders plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges stockholders to vote by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the virtual Annual Meeting.

Update on Annual Report on Form 10-K

The Company also advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide requires release of this information. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

About eMagin Corporation

The Leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military and consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding eMagin Corporation's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risks factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by eMagin, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

CONTACT

eMagin Corporation

Mark A. Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7951

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Betsy Brod

Affinity Growth Advisors

212-661-2231

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.