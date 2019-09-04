Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  EMagin Corporation    EMAN

EMAGIN CORPORATION

(EMAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMagin Corporation :​​ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:13am EDT

eMagin Corporation, or the Company, (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9th, 2019, at 3:50 PM EDT. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Andrew G. Sculley, CEO, and Jeffrey Lucas, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting.

Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule a meeting with management.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays. eMagin’s microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products for military, industrial, medical and consumer applications. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMAGIN CORPORATION
08:13aEMAGIN CORPORATION : ​​ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Gl..
BU
08/14EMAGIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/13EMAGIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13EMAGIN CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/07EMAGIN CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on ..
BU
05/24EMAGIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23EMAGIN : Dr. Amal Ghosh, CTO of eMagin Corporation, Awarded 2019 Karl Ferdinand ..
BU
05/21EMAGIN CORPORATION : to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019
BU
05/09EMAGIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/09EMAGIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart EMAGIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eMagin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew George Sculley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey P. Lucas President & Chief Financial Officer
Jill J. Wittels Chairman
Amalkumar P. Ghosh Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Paul C. Cronson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAGIN CORPORATION-60.19%20
INTEL CORPORATION1.02%210 329
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 822
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS28.83%113 659
BROADCOM INC7.77%109 092
NVIDIA CORPORATION22.97%99 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group