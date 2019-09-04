eMagin Corporation :​​ to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

eMagin Corporation, or the Company, (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9th, 2019, at 3:50 PM EDT. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Andrew G. Sculley, CEO, and Jeffrey Lucas, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting.

Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule a meeting with management.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays. eMagin’s microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products for military, industrial, medical and consumer applications. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005107/en/