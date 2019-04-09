eMagin Corporation : Announces Closing of $2 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Secures $2.0 Million Commitment for Additional Funding

eMagin Corporation, or the “Company” (NYSE AMERICAN:EMAN), a
leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED
microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, today announced the
closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4
million shares of its common stock at a purchase price per share of
$0.50, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.0 million
before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The
Company also issued unregistered warrants to the investor to purchase up
to 3 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.78 per
share. The warrants are exercisable six months following issuance and
will expire five and one-half years from the issuance date.
Separately, eMagin announced today that it has a commitment from an
existing long-term investor for $2.0 million in the form of an
immediately exercisable pre-funded warrant for 4 million common shares
at $0.49 per share plus an exercise price of $0.01 per share in a
registered direct offering. Gross proceeds from this sale are expected
to be approximately $2.0 million before deducting placement agent fees
and other offering expenses. eMagin Corporation also agreed to issue to
the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3 million shares of
common stock at an exercise price of $0.78 per share. The unregistered
warrants are exercisable six months following issuance and will expire
five and one-half years from the issuance date.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and
other general corporate purposes.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for
both offerings.
The shares of common stock and prefunded warrants (but not the
unregistered warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the
unregistered warrants) are being offered by the Company pursuant to a
"shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-218838) that
was originally filed on June 20, 2017 and declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 11, 2017, and the
base prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common
stock and pre-funded warrants is being made only by means of a
prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A
final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to
the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base
prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or
by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor,
New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.
The unregistered warrants described above are being offered in a private
placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and,
along with the common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been
registered under the Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United
States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from
such registration requirements.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein,
nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About eMagin Corporation
A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay
manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures
high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying
optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and
television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal
displays. eMagin’s microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety
of products from military, industrial, medical and consumer OEMs. More
information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that
involve significant risks and uncertainties about eMagin, including but
not limited to statements with respect to eMagin’s consummation of its
registered direct offering of common stock and warrants. eMagin may use
words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,”
“aim,” “believe,” “seek,” “ estimate,” “can,” “focus,” “will,” and “may”
and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements.
Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
risks relating to, among other things, whether or not eMagin will be
able to raise capital, the final terms of the registered direct offering
of common stock and warrants, market and other conditions, the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered
direct offering of common stock and warrants, eMagin’s business and
financial condition, and the impact of general economic, industry or
political conditions in the United States or internationally. For
additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by eMagin,
see disclosures contained in eMagin’s public filings with the SEC,
including the “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2018, and under the heading “Risk
Factors” of the prospectus supplements for this offering. You should
consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements
included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such
statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date
hereof, and eMagin undertakes no obligation to update such statements as
a result of new information.
