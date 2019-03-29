Emakina Group Results 2018: Sustained growth in activities and improved operating margin

More than 900technology and marketing experts in 12 countrieswork in concert with their clients to grow their business and brand value.Together, they gain the necessary user insights to develop highly effective strategies and creations. These include cutting-edge applications, websites, e-commerce projects, impactful content and campaigns.

Emakina Group is listed on Euronext Growth Brussels (ISIN BE0003843605) and reported sales of EUR 80,3 million in 2017 and EUR 46,8 million for H1 2018.

