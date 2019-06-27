Emakina : Karim Boutaour nominated as MD of digital agency Emakina.AE

June 27, 2019

Karim Boutaour nominated as MD of digital agency Emakina.AE

Posted by Luc Malcorps

International corporate executive Karim Boutaourhas been appointed as Managing Director of digital agency Emakina.AE in Dubai. With the nomination of this respected strategist, Emakina Group (Alternext Brussels ALEMK) further confirms its ambition to become a leading e-commerce and web communication partner in the GCC region and beyond.

Karim Boutaour has over 20 years' experience in driving business and growth in major projects for domains like smart cities, IoT and product innovation. He speaks English, French, Spanish, Dutch and Arabic and feels at home in the GCC region, having worked in the UAE and the Middle East for organisations like the Schréder Group and Honeywell International. He also held executive roles for Honeywell and IBM in South America, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Karim Chouikri, CEO of Emakina Group:

'Over the last years Karim Boutaour has been of tremendous value to our Middle East activities, establishing strategic links with key partners and acting as our true regional GCC Ambassador. We're looking forward to further growing our activities in the region.'

Emakina.AE secures major new client: The Chalhoub Group

The Emakina.AE agency in Dubai has already proven its value in projects like the Lulu e-commerce platform. It now adds a new client to its activities: The Chalhoub Group.

This leading luxury beauty and fashion player in the Middle East represents top brands like Puig, L'Occitane, Make Up for Ever, Smashbox and Molton Brown, Estée Lauder and Christian Dior Parfums. Emakina's team has already started on its first e-commerce platform for the client in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to be expanded to more GCC countries in a second phase. After the launch of a first luxury brand, others in The Chalhoub Group portfolio are to follow.

Karim Boutaour, MD of Emakina.AE:

'A tree begins with a seed. It's great to help Emakina gain strength in this growth market. Our dedicated top marketing and development teams in Turkey and across Europe allow us to offer first-rate services to our demanding clients. They appreciate our combination of strategic sales and management know-how with best practices in technologies.'

Murat Yoldas Ertugrul, Emakina VP Turkey & GCC adds:

'A heartfelt congratulations to Karim on his nomination. He is the right man to further grow our business in the Gulf, Levant & North Africa. I look forward to achieving our ambition together to become a respected top-5 digital agency in the Middle East by 2023.'