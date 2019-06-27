Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Emakina Group SA    ALEMK   BE0003843605

EMAKINA GROUP SA

(ALEMK)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emakina : Karim Boutaour nominated as MD of digital agency Emakina.AE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:45am EDT

June 27, 2019

Karim Boutaour nominated as MD of digital agency Emakina.AE

Posted by Luc Malcorps

International corporate executive Karim Boutaourhas been appointed as Managing Director of digital agency Emakina.AE in Dubai. With the nomination of this respected strategist, Emakina Group (Alternext Brussels ALEMK) further confirms its ambition to become a leading e-commerce and web communication partner in the GCC region and beyond.

Karim Boutaour has over 20 years' experience in driving business and growth in major projects for domains like smart cities, IoT and product innovation. He speaks English, French, Spanish, Dutch and Arabic and feels at home in the GCC region, having worked in the UAE and the Middle East for organisations like the Schréder Group and Honeywell International. He also held executive roles for Honeywell and IBM in South America, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Karim Chouikri, CEO of Emakina Group:
'Over the last years Karim Boutaour has been of tremendous value to our Middle East activities, establishing strategic links with key partners and acting as our true regional GCC Ambassador. We're looking forward to further growing our activities in the region.'

Emakina.AE secures major new client: The Chalhoub Group

The Emakina.AE agency in Dubai has already proven its value in projects like the Lulu e-commerce platform. It now adds a new client to its activities: The Chalhoub Group.

This leading luxury beauty and fashion player in the Middle East represents top brands like Puig, L'Occitane, Make Up for Ever, Smashbox and Molton Brown, Estée Lauder and Christian Dior Parfums. Emakina's team has already started on its first e-commerce platform for the client in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to be expanded to more GCC countries in a second phase. After the launch of a first luxury brand, others in The Chalhoub Group portfolio are to follow.

Karim Boutaour, MD of Emakina.AE:
'A tree begins with a seed. It's great to help Emakina gain strength in this growth market. Our dedicated top marketing and development teams in Turkey and across Europe allow us to offer first-rate services to our demanding clients. They appreciate our combination of strategic sales and management know-how with best practices in technologies.'

Murat Yoldas Ertugrul, Emakina VP Turkey & GCC adds:
'A heartfelt congratulations to Karim on his nomination. He is the right man to further grow our business in the Gulf, Levant & North Africa. I look forward to achieving our ambition together to become a respected top-5 digital agency in the Middle East by 2023.'

Disclaimer

Emakina Group SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMAKINA GROUP SA
09:45aEMAKINA : Karim Boutaour nominated as MD of digital agency Emakina.AE
PU
05/16EMAKINA : Tim Wolfs Returns to Emakina.BE as New Co-MD
PU
05/03EMAKINA : and Bardahl win Best Kentico E-commerce Website of the Year Award
PU
04/29EMAKINA : Happy Silver Birthday, The Reference!
PU
04/11EMAKINA : When Science Catches Up With Sci-Fi
PU
03/29EMAKINA GROUP RESULTS 2018 : Sustained growth in activities and improved operati..
PU
03/29RESULTATEN 2018 EMAKINA GROUP : aanhoudende groei van activiteiten en stijgende ..
PU
03/29RÉSULTATS 2018 : Croissance soutenue des activités et marge opérationnelle en pr..
PU
03/15EMAKINA : ﻿Luxury watches… What makes people tick?
PU
03/13EMAKINA : Facq and Emakina reinvent energy efficiency showroom demos
PU
More news
Chart EMAKINA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Emakina Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brice Le Blévennec Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karim Chouikri Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Steisel Chairman
Frédéric Desonnay Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
François Gillet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMAKINA GROUP SA55
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING23.29%439 977
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%47 460
JD.COM44.00%43 950
EBAY INC.39.05%34 164
SHOPIFY INC (US)108.76%32 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About