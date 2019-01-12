January 12, 2019

Emakina connects SIHH Fair with millennials

Posted by Luc Malcorps

Emakina.CH is a key partner of the 29th 'Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie', the most exclusive watch fair in the world.

In team with CREA Inseec school and the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, they will manage a fresh social media initiative to reach millennials and create buzz around the event. From 14 to 17 January, 34 students in Master Luxury and Digital of CREA Inseec will produce and share live content from the show, coached by Emakina's communication and content experts.

You can follow their live SIHH reports, posts,

and activities during the four days

on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Arnaud Grobet, President of Emakina.CH: 'The CREA student team will gently invade the SIHH, and exchange ideas with the participants in its various spaces. They will share their enthusiasm and add their millennial touches to the live content. Their presence on site will definitely give a boost to the show and its passion for social networks.'

A global luxury event connects with millennials

Emakina's Swiss team is the initiator of a new social strategy for the SIHH event and the brands present there, to reach millennials and younger generations.

To increase its impact, the student team will also work together with the crew from Sprinklr, a leader in the field of social media distribution and monitoring platforms, and 'CREA's Mike at SIHH' will serve as their spokesperson.

Participate live via social media

Throughout the week, the students will produce and share exclusive content, from images and videos of the fashionable event to interviews with company managers, professionals, distributors and/or retailers of participating brands, and reports in their own 'tone of voice' of the salon's conferences. They will add their fresh look on the industry, the high-end watchmakers participating and the key players active in this market. A perfect opportunity to gain insight in this amazing professional universe!

2019: a happy new year for the SIHH

The exhibition is a vibrant global meeting, with dynamic and innovative experiences and state of the art technological showcases. This makes it a perfect occasion to connect with the younger generation and show them how exciting the world of watchmakers can be. Emakina conceived a concept to make this happen.

For the first time this year, the salon will host the SIHH LAB in the heart of the event, an interactive experience combining watchmaking innovation and a place to share. In this new space, the world of making exclusive timepieces reveals itself in a daring and innovative light. The social media action will be coordinated from a pilot center located in this space.

