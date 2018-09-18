Emakina : publishes Strong Half-year Results 2018

September 18, 2018

Emakina Group publishes Strong Half-year Results 2018

Posted by Luc Malcorps

Did you know Emakina Group is quoted on Alternext Brussels?

You can find us under the label ALEMK, and the group announced its half-year results for 2018. For the first two quarters of this year, the message (with the French version as the official one) states that the group recorded an income of 46,763,000, up 18.4%; and an EBITDA of 3,767,000, up 52.2%.

More details are made available in the financial news section on the group's website. And you can read the full report via this link.

Some key events of the first half of 2018



Numbers are one thing. But they only mirror the creativity, passion, skills and business stamina of a growing group of talented experts, great clients and partners. Together, they make it all possible…

1. New business

In 2018, new national and international clients chose an Emakina agency as their partner.

These include, among others: ATPS, Bardahl, Comdata Group, Fermacell, Frankstahl, Groupe Descamps, Hutchison 3G, Kastner & Öhler, KitchenAid, LuLu Hypermarkets, Micromania-Zing, Omron, REWE/Öcard.

2. Acquisitions

In February 2018, Emakina Group acquired 100% of the shares in theNew York agency Karbyn, with a workforce of around ten, through its subsidiary The Reference, based in Ghent.

This transaction bears witness to Emakina's development ambitions in America and opens up new opportunities for the acquisition of international clients.

The initial purchase price amounts to USD 500,000 in cash. The final price of the transaction will be based on the operating results recorded until 2022.

In March 2018, Emakina Group took control of 100% of the capital ofWittyCommerce, through its Turkish subsidiary Emakina.TR, established in Izmir. This acquisition confirms Emakina Group's ambitions in the region.

As a reminder, the 30 experts at WittyCommerce have been sharing their experience in the strategy and development of e-commerce websites with Emakina through a commercial partnership since 2016.

The initial purchase price amounts to EUR 1,000,000 in cash. The final price of the transaction will be based on the operating results recorded until 2022.

3. Internationalisation

Sales outside Belgium increased by almost 24% over the first half of 2018 and now account for 62.5% of the consolidated income for the first half of 2018, compared with 61% in the first half of 2017.

4. Integration and process

In 2018, Emakina Group has continued to invest in integration and synergies within its network, particularly in the Netherlands, where the new centralised management platform for projects combined with the new version of the ERP is to be deployed at the end of the year and then extended to the group as a whole.

In this context, Emakina Group continues to strengthen its teams and organise regular coordination meetings and training sessions so as to share 'best practices' more effectively.

Finally, the Emakina teams worked hard to ensure that its processes comply with the new European regulation on the protection of personal data (GDPR).

5. Talents

The management of human capital remains the crucial issue for the success of any leading player in the digital sector. As Emakina approaches 900 talented individuals in its organisation, the capacity to attract the best and accompany them in their career is the priority for the management, whilst taking care to maintain a subtle balance between the skills required by clients and technological progress and the need to keep costs under control.

6. Partnerships

Through its commercial partners, Emakina Group continues to offer its clients a wide geographic scope combined with in-depth local knowledge: Asiance (South-Korea, Japan); Bubblegum (Spain); Domino (Italy); Metia (Great Britain, United States and Singapore); Portalgrup (Turkey), SinnerSchrader (Germany), and Air (Belgium).

Is this your cup of tea?

Want to read more about the growth in activities, profit, and the positive net result? Want to learn about Emakina's EBITDA (that's 'Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation)?

Be our guest, you're welcome on our financial information pages!