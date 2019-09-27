Half-year Results 2019: sales up, impact of resource occupation rate on margins

Privileged and regulated information - free translation of the official French message

Development of EBITDA

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 2,750,789 (identical at constant scope) in the first half of 2019, compared with EUR 3,767,360 during the same period in 2018, representing a fall in absolute terms of 27.0%. Expressed as a percentage of total sales, EBITDA passed from 8.1% to 5.8% (identical at constant scope) between the first half of 2018 and 2019.

Despite keeping selling prices and personnel costs under control, more complex schedule management weighed on the average rate of use of resources and hence on the performance posted in the first of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. Aligning clients' requests and the talent available remains a constant and major challenge in a context of ever-evolving technologies.

Current profit under control and net result near break-even

The current profit before tax (EUR 508,782) recorded for the first half of 2019 fell by 57.7% compared with the same period in 2018 (EUR 1,201,767). This may be attributed to the development of operating profitability partly offset by a better financial result owing in particular to the fall in charges for the amortisation of goodwill linked to the lengthening of the depreciation period from 8 to 10 years so as to reflect a period more commonly seen in the sector (see below under section 7).

The sharp fall in the net profit (EUR -32,398) in the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of 2018 (EUR 607,445) may be attributed to the development of the current profit, a substantial non-recurrent element (EUR -558,077) mainly linked to a reorganisation programme and the tax burden under control.

Despite this sharp fall, the net profit nevertheless remains close to zero, making it possible to maintain the level of the group's equity base.

4. Financial health

As at 30 June 2019, the group's financial health was maintained thanks to a net profit close to zero (despite the charges for the amortisation of goodwill), a stable equity base, a level of financial indebtedness in line with the growth in activities and the availability of proportionate credit lines.

It is important to keep a constant eye on the impact of the growth on working capital requirements and liquid assets.

5. Outlook for 2019

As announced in March 2019, the Emakina Group management expects the consolidated income of the group to rise on the basis of current commercial indicators and the existing scope.

6. Directors' statement

The Board of Directors of the company declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019, established in accordance with Belgian accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, financial status and results of the Emakina Group. The half-yearly financial report contains an accurate description of the information that must be included in it.