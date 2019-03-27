Log in
Embotelladora Andina : FORM 6-K

0
03/27/2019

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15b-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

March 2019

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported)

Embotelladora Andina S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Andina Bottling Company, Inc.

(Translation of Registrant´s name into English)

Avda. Miraflores 9153

Renca

Santiago, Chile

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F_Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is submitting this Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No _

Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is submitting this Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No _

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form 6-K is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Yes No _

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Santiago, Chile

As of December 31, 2018 and 2017

Table of Contents

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

Table of Contents

Independent Auditor's Report

(Translation of the report originally issued in Spanish)

To Shareholders and Directors

Embotelladora Andina S.A.

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and subsidiaries ("the Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Chile. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements

Table of Contents

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion on the Regulatory Basis of Accounting

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and subsidiaries as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Albert Oppenländer L.

EY Audit SpA.

Santiago February 28, 2019

Disclaimer

Embotelladora Andina SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:54:02 UTC
