Embotelladora Andina : Material Event Distribution of Alcoholic Beverages

MATERIAL EVENT CORPORATE NAME : EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA S.A. SECURITIES REGISTRY : 00124 TAXPAYER I.D. : 91.144.000-8

By virtue of Article 9 and subparagraph 2 of Article 10 of Law 18,045, and the provisions in General Rule No. 30 of the Chilean Superintendence of Security and Insurance (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), and duly empowered, I hereby report the following information with respect to Embotelladora Andina S.A. ("Andina" or the "Company"), its business, its securities and their offer, as material event:

I hereby inform that Andina, jointly with Coca-Cola Embonor S.A. ("Embonor"), are currently in negotiations with Empresa Cooperativa Agrícola y Pisquera Elqui Ltda. and Viña Francisco de Aguirre S.A. (together, the "Producers"), for purposes of settling the terms and conditions of a distribution agreement for the distribution of the products of the Producers in the national territory (the "Agreement"). Among the brands of products to be distributed are Alto del Carmen®, Capel®, Artesanos del Cochiguaz®, Monte Fraile®, Sensus®, Inca de Oro® and Francisco de Aguirre®, among others.

The eventual execution of the Agreement is part of the Company´s growth and product portfolio diversification strategy, initiated in 2018, by joining the commercialization and distribution of alcoholic beverages market.

The eventual execution of the Agreement will be subject to the parties involved reaching an agreement, and that all corporate and contractual authorizations required are obtained, which will be then duly informed. Likewise, the financial effects that might be derived from the Agreement will be informed once the Agreement is subscribed.

Santiago, July 20, 2019.

Jaime Cohen Arancibia

Corporate Legal Officer

Embotelladora Andina S.A.