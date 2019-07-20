Log in
SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Embotelladora Andina SA    ANDB   CLP3697S1034

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA

(ANDB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Embotelladora Andina : Material Event Distribution of Alcoholic Beverages

0
07/20/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

MATERIAL EVENT

CORPORATE NAME

:

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA S.A.

SECURITIES REGISTRY

:

00124

TAXPAYER I.D.

:

91.144.000-8

By virtue of Article 9 and subparagraph 2 of Article 10 of Law 18,045, and the provisions in General Rule No. 30 of the Chilean Superintendence of Security and Insurance (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), and duly empowered, I hereby report the following information with respect to Embotelladora Andina S.A. ("Andina" or the "Company"), its business, its securities and their offer, as material event:

I hereby inform that Andina, jointly with Coca-Cola Embonor S.A. ("Embonor"), are currently in negotiations with Empresa Cooperativa Agrícola y Pisquera Elqui Ltda. and Viña Francisco de Aguirre S.A. (together, the "Producers"), for purposes of settling the terms and conditions of a distribution agreement for the distribution of the products of the Producers in the national territory (the "Agreement"). Among the brands of products to be distributed are Alto del Carmen®, Capel®, Artesanos del Cochiguaz®, Monte Fraile®, Sensus®, Inca de Oro® and Francisco de Aguirre®, among others.

The eventual execution of the Agreement is part of the Company´s growth and product portfolio diversification strategy, initiated in 2018, by joining the commercialization and distribution of alcoholic beverages market.

The eventual execution of the Agreement will be subject to the parties involved reaching an agreement, and that all corporate and contractual authorizations required are obtained, which will be then duly informed. Likewise, the financial effects that might be derived from the Agreement will be informed once the Agreement is subscribed.

Santiago, July 20, 2019.

Jaime Cohen Arancibia

Corporate Legal Officer

Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Disclaimer

Embotelladora Andina SA published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 23:44:07 UTC
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 1 721 B
EBIT 2019 234 B
Net income 2019 120 B
Debt 2019 592 B
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 2 171 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 817,96  CLP
Last Close Price 2 467,00  CLP
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Angel Peirano Chief Executive Officer
Juan José Claro González Chairman
Andrés Wainer Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Gálvez Chief Processes & Information Officer
Arturo Majlis Albala Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA3 164
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)8.53%219 236
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.76%38 867
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-8.78%12 822
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR9.23%12 415
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.54%12 415
