Embracer publ : David Gardner joins Embracer Group's Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Embracer Group AB (publ) held today, has elected David Gardner as a new board member as of 1 April 2020. David Gardner has a solid industry background and his professional experience includes entrepreneurial and senior management positions in both Electronic Arts and Atari S.A.

'Over the past few years, I´ve watched Embracer Group making a positive impact in the games market and I'm really happy to bring my experience to the company as they continue and accelerate their plans', says David Gardner.

He joins the board as of 1 April 2020. All current directors, Ulf Hjalmarsson, Jacob Jonmyren, Erik Stenberg, Kicki Wallje-Lund (chairman) and Lars Wingefors remain on the board.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved that David Gardner shall receive the same remuneration as the other directors in accordance with the Annual General Meetings resolution, whereby David's remuneration shall be SEK 250,000 (total remuneration that may be paid to all directors who receives remuneration amounts to SEK 1,550,000).

'We give David a sincere welcome to the board of directors. His unique experience will be very valuable to Embracer Group as we continue to grow and expand the scope of the company and our offering', says Kicki Wallje-Lund, chairman of the board.

David Gardner has a solid industry background and experience. He met Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins in 1981, and David became part of the founding team behind EA. He went on to establish EA's European Business Unit in 1986 and lead it as it grew to USD 1 billion in gross revenue and 1,200 employees. David became part of EA's global management team based in California from 2004 to 2007 when he then returned to Europe to live there with his family. David became CEO of Atari S.A. where the turnaround goal was marked by the successful sale of Atari's distribution companies, the privatization of the US unit and the acquisition of Cryptic Studios.

Today, David is co-founder and general partner of London Venture Partners LLP, a VC-company founded in 2010. Based in London and Berlin, London Venture Partners focus on companies in the gaming industry at an early stage.

For more information about David please refer to the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting availible at the company's website embracer.com.

