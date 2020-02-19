Log in
Embracer publ : Invitation to Embracer Group's presentation and call about acquisition of Saber Interactive

02/19/2020 | 03:18am EST

Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation for investors and media on the occasion of this morning press release head-lined 'Embracer Group acquires Saber Interactive - initial consideration USD 150 million'. The presentation will be held in conjuction with the previously announced presentation of Embracer Group's Q3-report, today at 09:00 (CET).

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and afterwards questions are invited. Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder, Andrey Iones, COO and co-founder and Tim Willits, Chief Creative Officer of Saber Interactive, will all be present at the presentation and available for questions.

Date: Today, February 19, 2020

Time: 09:00 (CET), in direct conjunction with the Q3-presentation

Place: Carnegie Hall, Regeringsgatan 56, Stockholm

Online: You can also participate online by webcast and teleconference

Please register for participation in person at Carnegie Hall: https://financialhearings.com/event/11779

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com

Link to webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/embracer-group-q3-2019

Teleconference dial-in number

SE: +46850558355, UK +443333009268, US: +18338230590

Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation begins. To participate, please state your first, last and company name.

For questions during Q&A press 01.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Wingefors, Co-Founder and Group-CEO

Tel: +46 708 471 978

E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC and console games for the global games market.

The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 150 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory and Wreckfest amongst many others. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its four operative groups: Koch Media GmbH, THQ Nordic GmbH, Coffee Stain AB and Amplifier Game Invest. The group has 26 internal game development studios and are engaging more than 3,000 employees and contracted employers in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

For more information, please visit: http://www.embracer.com

Invitation to Embracer Group's presentation and call about acquisition of Saber Interactive

Disclaimer

Embracer Group AB published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:17:08 UTC
