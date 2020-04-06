Embracer publ : Invitation to teleconference in regards to today's press release

Log in
04/06/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Embracer Group invites to a teleconference for investors, analysts and media today, Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:30 am (CET) about the press release published earlier today. A presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors, after which questions will be invited.

Date: 6 April, 2020

Time: 10:30-11:00 (CET)

Link to live stream:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2020-04-06-press-conference

Participants from Sweden, please call in on: +46 8 56 64 26 92
From the UK: +44 33 33 00 90 35
From the US: +1 83 35 26 83 96

Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation begins. To participate, please state your first, last and company name. For questions during Q&A press 01.

For additional information, please contact

Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO Embracer Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 708 47 19 78
E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC and console games for the global games market.

The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 160 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest and World War Z, amongst many others. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its five operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest and Saber Interactive. The Group has 31 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 3,500 employees and contracted employers in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

For more information, please visit: http://www.embracer.com

Disclaimer

Embracer Group AB published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 04:15:09 UTC
