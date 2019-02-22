Log in
Brazil Judge Suspends Embraer's Boeing-Related Shareholder Meeting -Reuters

02/22/2019 | 08:00pm EST

--A judge in Brazil issued an injunction suspending an Embraer SA shareholder meeting related to proposed joint ventures with Boeing, Reuters reported Friday.

--Under the terms of one deal, Boeing would buy an 80% stake in Embraer's commercial airplane and services business.

--According to the Reuters report, Embraer said it will take all available measures to maintain the Feb. 26 meeting date.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-embraer-m-a-boeing/brazil-court-suspends-embraer-boeing-tie-up-negotiations-document-idUSKCN1QB2L7

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.55% 424.05 Delayed Quote.30.71%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 25.66% 422.4714 Delayed Quote.30.84%
EMBRAER 0.10% 19.51 End-of-day quote.-11.30%
