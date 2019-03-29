Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Embraer    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER

(EMBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/29
18.45 BRL   -0.43%
03/29EMBRAER : 2018 Form 20-F
PU
03/29Thyssenkrupp Consortium Gets Brazil Navy Vessel Contract
DJ
03/29EMBRAER : Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four ships for Brazil's navy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Embraer : 2018 Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 20-F

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number 001-15102

EMBRAER S.A.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

EMBRAER Inc.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Jurisdiction of incorporation)

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1909

14th and 15th floors - Torre Norte - São Paulo Corporate Towers

04543-907 São Paulo/SP - Brasil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado

Head of Investor Relations

(55) 11 3040 9518

Investor relations department, (55) 11 3040 9518, investor.relations@embraer.com.br

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act

Title of each class:

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common shares, without par value (represented by, and traded only

New York Stock Exchange

in the form of, American Depositary Shares (evidenced by

American Depositary Receipts), with each American Depositary

Share representing four common shares)

5.150% Notes due 2022 of Embraer S.A.

New York Stock Exchange

5.050% Guaranteed Notes due 2025 of Embraer Netherlands

New York Stock Exchange

Finance B.V.

5.40% Guaranteed Notes due 2027 of Embraer Netherlands

New York Stock Exchange

Finance B.V.

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act

None.

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act

Title of each class

6.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2020 of Embraer Overseas Ltd. Guaranteed by Embraer S.A.

Number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of December 31, 2018:

735, 482,105 common shares, without par value

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board Other

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17 Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes No

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS

7

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

7

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION

7

3A.

Selected Financial Data and Other Data

7

3B.

Capitalization and Indebtedness

11

3C.

Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds

11

3D.

Risk Factors

11

ITEM 4.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

27

4A.

History and Development of the Company

27

4B.

Business Overview

30

4C.

Organizational Structure

49

4D.

Property, Plant and Equipment

49

ITEM 4A.

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

51

ITEM 5.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

51

5A.

Operating Results

52

5B.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

67

5C.

Research and Development, Patents and Licenses, etc.

71

5D.

Trend Information

73

5E.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

78

5F.

Tabular Disclosure of Contractual Obligations

80

5G.

Safe Harbor

81

ITEM 6.

DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

81

6A.

Directors and Senior Management

81

6B.

Compensation

86

6C.

Board Practices

88

6D.

Employees

90

6E.

Share Ownership

91

ITEM 7.

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

91

7A.

Major Shareholders

91

7B.

Related Party Transactions

92

7C.

Interests of Experts and Counsel

93

ITEM 8.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

93

8A.

Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information

93

8B.

Significant Changes

98

ITEM 9.

THE OFFER AND LISTING

99

9A.

Offer and Listing Details

99

9B.

Plan of Distribution

99

9C.

Markets

99

9D.

Selling Shareholders

102

9E.

Dilution

102

9F.

Expenses of the Issue

102

i

ITEM 10.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

102

10A.

Share Capital

102

10B.

Memorandum and Articles of Association

102

10C.

Material Contracts

115

10D.

Exchange Controls

116

10E.

Taxation

117

10F.

Dividends and Paying Agents

125

10G.

Statements by Experts

125

10H.

Documents on Display

125

10I.

Subsidiary Information

125

ITEM 11.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

125

ITEM 12.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES

130

12A.

Debt Securities

130

12B.

Warrants and Rights

130

12C.

Other Securities

130

12D.

American Depositary Shares

130

PART II

ITEM 13.

DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

132

ITEM 14.

MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF

PROCEEDS

132

ITEM 15.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

132

ITEM 16A

AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT

133

ITEM 16B

CODE OF ETHICS

133

ITEM 16C

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES

133

ITEM 16D

EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES

134

ITEM 16E

PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS

134

ITEM 16F

CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

134

ITEM 16G

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

134

ITEM 16H

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

137

PART III

ITEM 17.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

137

ITEM 18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

137

ITEM 19.

EXHIBITS

137

ii

INTRODUCTION

In this annual report, "Embraer," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" refer to Embraer S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries. All references herein to the "real," "reais" or "R$" are to the Brazilian real, the official currency of Brazil. All references to "US$," "dollars" or "U.S. dollars" are to United States dollars. All references to the "Brazilian government" are to the federal government of Brazil.

Presentation of Financial and Other Data

Financial Data

Our audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years then ended (2018 audited consolidated financial statements) are included in this annual report.

In addition, our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2016 are also included elsewhere in this annual report.

Our consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB.

The set of annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 includes the first year of adoption of standards IFRS 9-Financial Instruments and IFRS 15-Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The transition was applied retrospectively from January 1, 2016. Changes in the significant accounting practices applied as a result of the adoption, including the restatements figures for December 31, 2017 and 2016, and January 1, 2016, are described in Note 2.2.1 to the 2018 audited consolidated financial statements.

After analyzing Embraer S.A.'s operations and businesses on a standalone basis with regard to the applicability of International Accounting Standards, or IAS, 21-"The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates," particularly in relation to the factors involved in determining our functional currency, management concluded that Embraer S.A.'s functional currency is the U.S. dollar. This conclusion was based on an analysis of the following factors, as set forth in IAS 21: (i) the currency that most influences sales prices of goods and services; (ii) the currency of the country whose competitive forces and regulations most determine the sale prices of our goods and services; (iii) the currency that most influences the costs of providing goods and services; and (iv) the currency in which the funds for financial operations are largely obtained. Our audited consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this annual report are presented in U.S. dollars, which is our presentation currency.

In our 2018, 2017 and 2016 consolidated financial statements, gains or losses resulting from the remeasurement of the monetary items and from foreign currency transactions have been reported in the consolidated statement of income as a single line item as foreign exchange gain (loss), net.

For certain purposes, including providing reports to our Brazilian shareholders, filing financial statements with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Brazilian securities commission), or CVM, and determining dividend payments and other distributions and tax liabilities in Brazil, we have prepared, and will continue to be required to prepare, financial statements in accordance with Law

No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, or the Brazilian Corporate Law.

Other Data and Backlog

In this annual report:

some of the financial data reflects the effect of rounding;

aircraft ranges are indicated in nautical miles;

one nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.15 ordinary or "statute" miles, or approximately 1.85 kilometers;

aircraft speeds are indicated in nautical miles per hour, or knots, or in Mach, which is a measure of the speed of sound;

the term "regional jet" refers to jet aircraft with 50-130 passenger seats-all of our regional jet aircraft are sold in the commercial aviation segment;

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 03:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMBRAER
03/29EMBRAER : 2018 Form 20-F
PU
03/29Thyssenkrupp Consortium Gets Brazil Navy Vessel Contract
DJ
03/29EMBRAER : Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four ships for Brazil's navy
RE
03/28EMBRAER : Marks Milestone 500th Phenom 300 Delivery
AQ
03/28EMBRAER : Praetor 600 completes flight tests
AQ
03/28EMBRAER : CEO to step down in April
AQ
03/22EMBRAER : Distance Voting - 2019 Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03/22EMBRAER : Distance Voting - 2019 Shareholders Ordinary Meeting
PU
03/22EMBRAER : Call Notice - 2019 Shareholders Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03/22EMBRAER : Shark-faced jet lands at Dhaka airport for the first time
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 540 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 -92,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 13 721 M
Chart EMBRAER
Duration : Period :
Embraer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 35%
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER-14.53%3 605
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.11%211 365
AIRBUS SE38.47%101 382
DASSAULT AVIATION7.77%12 174
TEXTRON8.24%11 716
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About