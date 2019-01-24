Log in
News

Embraer Calls Feb. 26 Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Boeing JVs

01/24/2019 | 05:59pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA on Thursday announced it scheduled has a shareholder meeting to vote on proposed joint ventures with Boeing.

Under the terms of one deal, Boeing, which is based in Chicago, will take an 80% stake in Embraer's commercial airplane and services business. The Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Embraer will own the remaining 20%.

The companies also agreed to terms for another joint venture that will promote and develop new markets for the KC-390 aircraft. Under the terms of this proposed partnership, Embraer will own a 51% stake in the JV, while Boeing will own the remaining 49%.

Embraer said the meeting will be held Feb. 26 at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

