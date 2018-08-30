Embraer : Extends Pool Agreement to Support LOT’s Fleet

Log in
08/30/2018 | 11:02am EDT
Amsterdam, August 30, 2018 - Embraer Services & Support and LOT Polish Airlines, the national carrier of Poland and leading airline in Central Europe, have signed an extension of the pool agreement to support LOT's fleet of 34 Embraer E-Jets. In a multi-year deal, Embraer's popular component support solution includes exclusive on site stock for LOT as well as extended scope of engine line-replaceable units (LRUs) for E190/E195s. The program will support LOT's current fleet of 18 Embraer E170/E175s and up to 16 Embraer E190/E195s - it includes additional six Embraer E195s that LOT leased in 2018 from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC A/S) already in operation and four new Embraer E190 that the airline will be operating from January 2019. "LOT is the only airline to operate all four variants of E1 E-Jets in their fleet and we are humbled that they have chosen to place their trust in us. It's a strong endorsement for our customer service and it proves that we met their expectations offering the best solutions in services and support with a competitive value. Our mission is to keep the customer happy every day; and to also ensure the satisfaction of the end customer, which makes our portfolio the most competitive and exemplary in the market", said Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support. "We are proud to renew our long partnership with Embraer. The support of the OEM is a natural fit and the best option to our fleet as it offers cost effective and practical solutions, guaranteeing efficiency and competitive results, allowing LOT to focus on aircraft operations. Our airline recognizes very good performance of Embraer's services and support (including components lead times assured and quality aspects), said LOT's COO Mr. Maciej Wilk. The component solution program is part of a suite of services that Embraer offers or has under development to support the growing fleet of Embraer aircraft worldwide through TechCare, the new Embraer platform that assembles the entire portfolio of products and solutions to deliver the best experience of services and support. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. About LOT Polish Airlines LOT Polish Airlines is a modern airline that connects New Europe with the world. It provides almost 7 million passengers a year with the shortest and most comfortable travel options to over 100 destinations worldwide via Warsaw, a competitive hub that offers fast connections. As the only carrier in the region, LOT offers direct long-haul flights to the USA, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. LOT is consequently increasing its frequencies and improving its service while building leadership position in East Central Europe. It flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe and, as the only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world's most advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. LOT relies primarily on the passion and positive energy of its team members, including top ranking pilots in the global aviation business, often champions in many aviation sports. With 89 years of experience, LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the most internationally recognized Polish brand. This recognition is proven by the numerous awards from industry organizations, media and, above all, from passengers. More information for media available at http://corporate.lot.com/pl/en/press-room About Nordic Aviation Capital NAC is the industry's leading regional aircraft lessor serving over 70 airline customers in 47 countries. The company provides aircraft to well-established carriers such as British Airways, Air Canada, LOT, Azul, Lufthansa, Garuda, Flybe, Aeroméxico and airBaltic as well as major regional carriers including Air Nostrum and Widerøe. NAC's current fleet of over 400 owned and managed aircraft includes E170, E175, E190, E195, ATR 42, ATR 72, Bombardier Dash 8, CRJ900, CRJ1000 and CS300. In addition, the group has circa 50 aircraft on firm order.

Embraer SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 15:01:03 UTC
