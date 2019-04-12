Log in
EMBRAER

(EMBR3)
Embraer : Institutional Presentation IR - April 2019

0
04/12/2019

Apr19

This presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances which have not occurred. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic, political and business conditions, both in

Brazil and in our market. The words "believes", "may", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur. Our actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements.



EMBRAER

BUSINESS

AREAS

COMMERCIAL AVIATION

EXECUTIVE JETS

DEFENSE & SECURITY

SERVICES & SUPPORT

EMBRAER CONTINUOUS

EVOLUTION

Achieving maturity and efficiency

E-JETS - E2

through the development of a rich

portfolio of products and services

KC-390

LEGACY 500

PHENOM 300

PHENOM 100

E-JETS

FIRM ORDER

BACKLOG

US$ Billion

20.9

22.5

19.6

18.3

16.3

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 540 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 -92,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 13 773 M
