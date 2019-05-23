Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Embraer    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER

(EMBR3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Embraer : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

EMBRAER S.A.

CNPJ/MF N.º 07.689.002/0001-89

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO - PARTICIPAÇÃO RELEVANTE

A EMBRAER S.A em atenção ao estabelecido no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM n° 358/2002, comunica ao mercado o recebimento, em 23 de maio de 2019, da correspondência cujo teor se anexa ao presente. O conteúdo das informações apresentadas é de responsabilidade do remetente da correspondência.

São Paulo, 23 de maio de 2019

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado

Vice-Presidente Executivo Financeiro e Relações com Investidores

Los Angeles, California, 23 May, 2019

Los Angeles, Califórnia, 23 de maio de 2019

Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A.

Investor Relations Department

Diretoria de Relações com Investidores

Att: Mr. Eduardo Siffert Couto

At: Eduardo Siffert Couto

Director of Investor Relations

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek,

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek,

1909 - 14º e 15º andares

1909 - 14º e 15º andares

Torre Norte - São Paulo Corporate Towers

Torre Norte - São Paulo Corporate Towers

04543-907 São Paulo/SP - Brasil

04543-907 São Paulo/SP - Brasil

By email: EDUARDO.COUTO@EMBRAER.COM.BR

Por e-mail: EDUARDO.COUTO@EMBRAER.COM.BR

INVESTOR.RELATIONS@EMBRAER.COM.BR

INVESTOR.RELATIONS@EMBRAER.COM.BR

Subject: CVM Instruction 358 -

Disclosure of Holding above 5% in Embraer S.A. ("Company").

Ref: Instrução CVM 358 - Comunicação

de Participação superior a 5% na Embraer S.A. ("Companhia").

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Prezados Senhores,

  1. The undersigned, Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC, is an investment adviser with its principal place of business at 725 Figueroa Street
    39th floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90017,
    United States of America ("H&W").
  2. H&W receives discretionary authority
    from its investment advisory clients
    ("Clients") to provide them with investment management services. Assets under H&W management are registered in the name of each Client or its nominee with a designated custodian and at no time does H&W have legal title over them.
  1. A Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC, a qual subscreve a presente, é uma consultora de investimentos estabelecida na 725 Figueroa Street 39th floor, Los
    Angeles, CA, 90017, Estados Unidos da América ("H&W").
  2. A H&W recebe mandato discricionário
    de seus clientes de consultoria de investimentos ("Clientes") pre.para prestar serviços de gestão de ativos. São esses ativos registrados em nome de cada Cliente ou pessoa por ele designado, sendo que em momento algum são mantidos sobre a titularidade formal da H&W.

725 S. Figueroa St. 39th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017 T: 213-430-1000 F: 213-430-1001 www.hwcm.com

Mr. Eduardo Siffert Couto

23 May 2019

Page 2 of 3

3.

Having given you this background on our 3.

Tendo-lhes prestado essas informações

organization and our arrangements with

sobre a nossa organização e a sua

our Clients, we would now like to refer to

estrutura

de relacionamento com

Securities and Exchange Commission of

Clientes, passamos a nos reportar à

Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 dated

Instrução nº 358 editada pela Comissão

January 3, 2002 (as amended,

de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") em

"Instruction 358").

03/01/2002

(conforme

alterada,

"Instrução 358").

4. In compliance with our disclosure duty 4. Dando cumprimento ao dever de

under article 12 of Instruction 358,

divulgação que nos compete nos termos

please be advised that, as a result of the

do art. 12 da Instrução 358, vimos

exercise by H&W of its aforesaid

comunicar-lhes que, como resultado do

capacity of discretionary investment

exercício pela H&W de sua referida

adviser, Clients hold, as at 20 May,

qualidade de gestora de investimentos

2019, on an aggregated basis,

discricionária, detêm os Clientes, desde

37,305,800 shares (9,326,450 ADRs) of

20 de maio de 2019, de forma

the Company. Such aggregate holdings

consolidada,

37.305.800.ações

represent 5.04% of the shares in issue.

(9.326.450 ADR)

da Companhia,

representando 5,04% do total por ela

emitidas.

5. H&W represents further that:

  1. the threshold crossing being notified herein was not made with the intent to alter the composition of the control or management structure of the Company; and
  2. other than investment advisory agreements entered into between H&W and Clients for the purposes of asset management which empower H&W to
    exercise voting rights in respect of shares on Clients' behalf, there is no agreement or contract between H&W, on the one hand, and part or all of the Clients who own the aggregate holdings being notified herein, on the other, regulating any acting in concert or similar arrangement with respect to the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

5. A H&W declara, ainda, que:

  1. a ultrapassagem do patamar ora comunicada não objetiva alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia; e
  1. ressalvando-seos contratos de
    prestação de consultoria de investimento celebrados com Clientes para os fins de gestão de ativos que preveem o exercício pela H&W, em seu nome, do direito de voto conferido pelas ações, não há nenhum acordo ou contrato entre a H&W, de um lado, e parte ou totalidade dos Clientes titulares da participação consolidada ora reportada, de outro, a regular qualquer atuação em comum ou acordo similar sobre o exercício do direito de voto ou a

Mr. Eduardo Siffert Couto

23 May 2019

Page 3 of 3

Please proceed to disseminate to CVM and the market the contents of this communication.

Should any further clarification or information be required on this notification, please contact Anna Marie Lopez (telephone: 1-213-430- 1896; email: anna.marie.lopez@hwcm.com).

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Very truly yours,

compra e venda de valores mobiliários de emissão da Companhia.

Favor procederem à devida divulgação à CVM e ao mercado do conteúdo da presente comunicação.

Na necessidade de qualquer esclarecimento ou informação adicional, favor contatarem Anna Marie Lopez (telefone: 1-213-430-1896;e-mail: anna.marie.lopez@hwcm.com).

Agradecemos, desde já, a pronta atenção que V.Sas. dispensar ao assunto.

Atenciosamente,

Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC

____________________________________________

Anna Marie Lopez

Chief Operating Officer

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 01:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMBRAER
09:43pEMBRAER : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
PU
04:49pBOEING : drops Embraer name from Brazil commercial jet division
RE
09:13aEMBRAER : National Aviation Academy (NAA) Career Fair Highlights Critical Need f..
AQ
05/22EMBRAER : Praetor 600 Now Triple Certified
AQ
05/22EMBRAER : Praetor 600 now triple-certified by EASA and FAA
AQ
05/22BOEING : Investors Are Overreacting to Embraer's Q1 Loss
AQ
05/21EMBRAER : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
PU
05/21EMBRAER : Reference Form
PU
05/21EMBRAER : New Embraer Praetor 600 Business Jet Makes Its First Transatlantic Cro..
AQ
05/21EMBRAER : Praetor 600 Now Triple-Certified, Receiving EASA and FAA Approval, Bec..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 20 131 M
EBIT 2019 37,5 M
Net income 2019 -92,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 14 069 M
Chart EMBRAER
Duration : Period :
Embraer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER-12.96%3 482
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.24%198 485
AIRBUS SE40.81%102 542
DASSAULT AVIATION1.49%11 378
TEXTRON7.46%11 336
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About