Embraer : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
05/23/2019 | 09:43pm EDT
EMBRAER S.A.
CNPJ/MF N.º 07.689.002/0001-89
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO - PARTICIPAÇÃO RELEVANTE
A EMBRAER S.A em atenção ao estabelecido no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM n° 358/2002, comunica ao mercado o recebimento, em 23 de maio de 2019, da correspondência cujo teor se anexa ao presente. O conteúdo das informações apresentadas é de responsabilidade do remetente da correspondência.
São Paulo, 23 de maio de 2019
Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado
Vice-Presidente Executivo Financeiro e Relações com Investidores
Los Angeles, California, 23 May, 2019
Los Angeles, Califórnia, 23 de maio de 2019
Embraer S.A.
Embraer S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Diretoria de Relações com Investidores
Att: Mr. Eduardo Siffert Couto
At: Eduardo Siffert Couto
Director of Investor Relations
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek,
Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek,
1909 - 14º e 15º andares
1909 - 14º e 15º andares
Torre Norte - São Paulo Corporate Towers
Torre Norte - São Paulo Corporate Towers
04543-907 São Paulo/SP - Brasil
04543-907 São Paulo/SP - Brasil
By email:EDUARDO.COUTO@EMBRAER.COM.BR
Pore-mail:EDUARDO.COUTO@EMBRAER.COM.BR
INVESTOR.RELATIONS@EMBRAER.COM.BR
INVESTOR.RELATIONS@EMBRAER.COM.BR
Subject: CVM Instruction 358 -
Disclosure of Holding above5% in Embraer S.A.("Company").
Ref: Instrução CVM 358-Comunicação
de Participação superior a 5% na Embraer S.A.("Companhia").
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Prezados Senhores,
The undersigned, Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC, is an investment adviser with its principal place of business at 725 Figueroa Street 39th floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90017,
United States of America ("H&W").
H&W receives discretionary authority
from its investment advisory clients ("Clients") to provide them with investment management services. Assets under H&W management are registered in the name of each Client or its nominee with a designated custodian and at no time does H&W have legal title over them.
A Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC, a qual subscreve a presente, é uma consultora de investimentos estabelecida na 725 Figueroa Street 39th floor, Los
Angeles, CA, 90017, Estados Unidosda América ("H&W").
A H&W recebe mandato discricionário
de seus clientes de consultoria de investimentos ("Clientes") pre.para prestar serviços de gestão de ativos. São esses ativos registrados em nome de cada Cliente ou pessoa por ele designado, sendo que em momento algum são mantidos sobre a titularidade formal da H&W.
Having given you this background on our 3.
Tendo-lhes prestado essas informações
organization and our arrangements with
sobre a nossa organização e a sua
our Clients, we would now like to refer to
estrutura
de relacionamento com
Securities and Exchange Commission of
Clientes, passamos a nos reportar à
Brazil ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 dated
Instrução nº 358 editada pela Comissão
January 3, 2002 (as amended,
de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") em
"Instruction 358").
03/01/2002
(conforme
alterada,
"Instrução 358").
4. In compliance with our disclosure duty 4. Dando cumprimento ao dever de
under article 12 of Instruction 358,
divulgação que nos compete nos termos
please be advised that, as a result of the
do art. 12 da Instrução 358, vimos
exercise by H&W of its aforesaid
comunicar-lhes que, como resultado do
capacity of discretionary investment
exercício pela H&W de sua referida
adviser, Clients hold, as at 20 May,
qualidade de gestora de investimentos
2019, on an aggregated basis,
discricionária, detêm os Clientes, desde
37,305,800 shares (9,326,450 ADRs) of
20 de maio de 2019, de forma
the Company. Such aggregate holdings
consolidada,
37.305.800.ações
represent 5.04% of the shares in issue.
(9.326.450 ADR)
da Companhia,
representando 5,04% do total por ela
emitidas.
5. H&W represents further that:
the threshold crossing being notified herein was not made with the intent to alter the composition of the control or management structure of the Company; and
other than investment advisory agreements entered into between H&W and Clients for the purposes of asset management which empower H&W to
exercise voting rights in respect of shares on Clients' behalf, there is no agreement or contract between H&W, on the one hand, and part or all of the Clients who own the aggregate holdings being notified herein, on the other, regulating any acting in concert or similar arrangement with respect to the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.
5. A H&W declara, ainda, que:
a ultrapassagem do patamar ora comunicada não objetiva alterar a composição do controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia; e
ressalvando-seos contratos de
prestação de consultoria de investimento celebrados com Clientes para os fins de gestão de ativos que preveem o exercício pela H&W, em seu nome, do direito de voto conferido pelas ações, não há nenhum acordo ou contrato entre a H&W, de um lado, e parte ou totalidade dos Clientes titulares da participação consolidada ora reportada, de outro, a regular qualquer atuação em comum ou acordo similar sobre o exercício do direito de voto ou a
Mr. Eduardo Siffert Couto
23 May 2019
Page 3 of 3
Please proceed to disseminate to CVM and the market the contents of this communication.
Should any further clarification or information be required on this notification, please contact Anna Marie Lopez (telephone: 1-213-430- 1896; email: anna.marie.lopez@hwcm.com).
Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.
Very truly yours,
compra e venda de valores mobiliários de emissão da Companhia.
Favor procederem à devida divulgação à CVM e ao mercado do conteúdo da presente comunicação.
Na necessidade de qualquer esclarecimento ou informação adicional, favor contatarem Anna Marie Lopez (telefone: 1-213-430-1896;e-mail: anna.marie.lopez@hwcm.com).
Agradecemos, desde já, a pronta atenção que V.Sas. dispensar ao assunto.