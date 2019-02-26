Embraer Shareholders Approve Boeing Deal

By Michael Dabaie

Embraer SA on Tuesday said its shareholders approved its proposed joint-venture partnership with Boeing.

During an extraordinary general shareholders meeting in Brazil, 96.8% of votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of about 67% of all outstanding shares.

The deal establishes a joint venture made up of the commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer. Boeing will hold an 80% ownership stake in the new company.

The transaction values Embraer's commercial aircraft operations at $5.26 billion, with a value of $4.2 billion for Boeing's 80% ownership stake in the joint venture.

Embraer shareholders also agreed to a joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. Embraer would own a 51% stake in the joint venture.

The Brazilian government approved the proposal in January.

