EMBRAER    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER

(EMBR3)
My previous session
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/25
19.4 BRL   -0.56%
Embraer Shareholders Approve Boeing Deal

02/26/2019 | 09:28am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Embraer SA on Tuesday said its shareholders approved its proposed joint-venture partnership with Boeing.

During an extraordinary general shareholders meeting in Brazil, 96.8% of votes were in favor of the transaction, with participation of about 67% of all outstanding shares.

The deal establishes a joint venture made up of the commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer. Boeing will hold an 80% ownership stake in the new company.

The transaction values Embraer's commercial aircraft operations at $5.26 billion, with a value of $4.2 billion for Boeing's 80% ownership stake in the joint venture.

Embraer shareholders also agreed to a joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. Embraer would own a 51% stake in the joint venture.

The Brazilian government approved the proposal in January.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.42% 425.62 Delayed Quote.31.49%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 26.26% 424.5 Delayed Quote.34.20%
EMBRAER -0.56% 19.4 End-of-day quote.-10.42%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 18 940 M
EBIT 2018 740 M
Net income 2018 97,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 14 365 M
Chart EMBRAER
Duration : Period :
Embraer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Hélio Bambini Filho Executive Vice President-Operations
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance & IR
Mauro Kern Executive Vice President-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER-10.42%3 838
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.49%241 175
AIRBUS SE34.99%99 927
DASSAULT AVIATION13.22%12 932
TEXTRON19.72%12 914
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.40%4 384
