Boeing :-Embraer Strategic Partnership Taking Shape

CHICAGO and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Embraer [B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ] continue to work closely together to establish their strategic partnership, positioning both companies to deliver greater value to airline customers and the flying public, and to accelerate growth in global aerospace markets.

Since receiving approval for the partnership from Embraer shareholders in February this year, the companies have undertaken diligent planning for the creation of a joint venture made up of the commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer. Boeing will own 80 percent of the new company, to be named Boeing Brasil – Commercial. Embraer will hold the remaining 20 percent.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval; the two companies are actively engaged with authorities in relevant jurisdictions and have obtained a number of regulatory approvals. Following a detailed assessment by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the parties' strategic partnership has received clearance to close in the United States. The European Commission recently indicated it will open a Phase II assessment in its review of the transaction, and Boeing and Embraer look forward to assisting with that review. Based on this development, however, the companies now expect the transaction to close in early 2020.

Boeing and Embraer are also preparing to launch a joint venture to promote and develop markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. Under the terms of the proposed partnership, Embraer will own a 51 percent stake in the joint venture and Boeing will own the remaining 49 percent. Two KC-390 milestones were recently achieved by Embraer: the first KC-390 was delivered to the Brazilian Air Force, and the first international purchase was announced by Portugal.

The comprehensive Boeing-Embraer strategic partnership, embodied through these two joint ventures, will position the companies to compete in the global marketplace, to deliver greater value to customers, and to boost the Brazilian aerospace industry as a whole.

Forward-Looking Information Is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty

Certain statements in this release may be "forward-looking" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the transaction, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to executing or closing the transaction and the timing thereof, and the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions about future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither party undertakes an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the effect of global economic conditions, the ability of the parties to reach final agreement on a transaction, consummate such a transaction and realize anticipated synergies, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in the filings of The Boeing Company and/or Embraer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

