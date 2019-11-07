Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Embraer S.A.    ERJ

EMBRAER S.A.

(ERJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Embraer S A : Material Fact - Embraer S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 05:58pm EST

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of its Board of Directors, at meetings held on November 7, 2019, elected Antonio Carlos Garcia as Embraer's new chief financial officer and investor relations officer, in substitution to Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado, who will serve as Embraer's chief operations officer. The aforementioned changes will be effective as of January 1, 2020 and Mr. Salgado will remain in his current position as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer until January 1, 2020.

Mr. Garcia has an extensive background in finance, accounting and commercial supply in the context of multinational companies. He worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, serving as chief financial officer of Forged Technologies, a business unity located in Germany. Prior to that, he worked for six years at ZF do Brasil group and over eighteen years at Siemens, in several business departments. Mr. Garcia holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration.

Mr. Salgado, who has worked at Embraer for over thirty years, will lead Embraer's operations as chief operations officer. Mr. Salgado holds a bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree in engineering and an MBA in corporate management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. Mr. Salgado started his career as an engineer and since then has held several executive positions, including the current one as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer.

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact---embraer-sa-300954440.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMBRAER S.A.
05:58pEMBRAER S A : Material Fact - Embraer S.A.
PR
05:47pBrazilian planemaker Embraer appoints ThyssenKrupp executive as CFO
RE
11/06French team finds engine fragments that fell off Airbus engine
RE
11/05BOEING : Driving indigenous carriers' profitability
AQ
11/04FIVE YEARS OF AIR PEACE : A Ray Of Hope For Nigeria's Domestic Airlines
AQ
11/01EMBRAER S A : Helvetic Airways Receives its First E190-E2 Jet
AQ
10/31EMBRAER S A : Air Peace begins flight operations to Makurdi in November - Onyema
AQ
10/31EMBRAER S A : delivers 17 Commercial and 27 Executive Jets in 3Q19
PU
10/28EMBRAER S A : CDB Aviation Delivers First of Four Embraer E190 Aircraft to Boliv..
AQ
10/25EMBRAER S A : and Azul Sign Repair Management Program to Support E190 and E195 f..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group