End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/23
7.74 BRL   -7.86%
Boeing CFO says markets essentially closed to new debt

03/24/2020 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co's chief financial officer said on Tuesday that the U.S. planemaker was not in discussions to raise new debt as the coronavirus pandemic batters global aviation.

"Not right now. The markets essentially are closed," Boeing CFO Greg Smith told Reuters by phone. "I mean, there's really not much opportunity to raise any additional debt. That's one of the challenges."

Boeing has sought $60 billion in U.S. government loans for itself and the aerospace industry. Congress could reach agreement on a stimulus and rescue package worth up to $2 trillion to respond to the massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic as soon as today.

Asked if Boeing could grant warrants or options under a bailout deal, Smith added that the broader U.S. aerospace supply chain needs access to credit.

"Having access to the credit markets is really important for us right now," he said.

He said the company was already seeing some recovery in China, hard hit initially by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Smith also said a tie-up with Brazil planemaker Embraer remained strategically important to the company.

A slump in Embraer shares and cash concerns at Boeing driven by the impact of the coronavirus on air travel dealt a blow to the deal's fragile economics.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Eric M. Johnson

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 415 M
EBIT 2019 21,7 M
Net income 2019 -113 M
Debt 2019 1 074 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 108 M
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,45  $
Last Close Price 1,51  $
Spread / Highest target 314%
Spread / Average Target 262%
Spread / Lowest Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-57.43%1 110
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-70.83%53 607
AIRBUS SE-57.85%46 233
DASSAULT AVIATION-41.67%6 094
TEXTRON-50.02%5 074
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.1.67%3 609
